Samantha said that she shared her whole fertility journey online, so it meant a lot to her to be able to share photos and videos once her daughter was born. "I tried to get pregnant for five years while having endometriosis, and nothing was successful," she explained. "We decided to try IVF [in vitro fertilization] and found out that I also have low eggs for my age. So after two rounds of IVF and only one egg, I somehow managed to get pregnant by the grace of God. She is an absolute miracle, which is why I was so excited to show her off when she was born."