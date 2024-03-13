Note: This post contains mentions of childhood sexual abuse.
Last month, an investigation by the New York Times shed light on a disturbing secret that's been hiding in plain sight. According to the reporting, many parent-run accounts sharing images of their children on apps like Instagram have amassed large audiences of adult men who express sexual interest in minors.
Since the report was published, parents have been talking about how they can better protect their kids' images and information online — including momfluencer Samantha Kastenholt (@SamanthaKastenholtt), who has gone viral for sharing that she's not going to post pictures or videos of her daughter anymore.
In a video that's been viewed over 1.5 million times, Samantha shares her decision, saying, "My husband and I came to a decision today that we're no longer going to show our daughter Seven's face anymore." She continues, "We've had a long talk about this, and I just feel like we live in a very disgusting world."
Samantha, who is 36, told BuzzFeed, "I had been posting about her since she was born till she was 7 months. Then I decided to stop. I regret this every day!"
Samantha said that she shared her whole fertility journey online, so it meant a lot to her to be able to share photos and videos once her daughter was born. "I tried to get pregnant for five years while having endometriosis, and nothing was successful," she explained. "We decided to try IVF [in vitro fertilization] and found out that I also have low eggs for my age. So after two rounds of IVF and only one egg, I somehow managed to get pregnant by the grace of God. She is an absolute miracle, which is why I was so excited to show her off when she was born."
However, as months went on, Samantha began to notice unsettling trends in the way her audience was interacting with content involving her baby. She told BuzzFeed, "I started to notice the saves on my videos started to get crazy high, some reaching over 50,000. In the back of my head, I was always thinking this wasn’t right, but I wasn’t aware that predators will take to social media to find children. I am so upset with myself for allowing it to go this long."
And she's encouraging other parents to avoid posting images of their kids as well. "We have to protect our babies, and the best way to do that is to keep them off the internet," she said. "I’m honestly terrified of this new social media generation because how do I tell her I don’t want pics of her online when she is a teenager??"
"I just really want people to understand the severity of posting your child on the internet," Samantha continued. "There are so many people with bad intentions, and once their pics or videos are up there, it’s free access for these people. They prey on their innocence, and it’s absolutely terrifying. Not to mention what they can manipulate with AI now. Please just take this all into consideration before sharing their precious lives publicly."