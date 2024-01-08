Maybe you started your career in a role that involved "wearing lots of hats" for about $12 an hour. After a couple years of trying to get a raise without much success, you ended up parlaying your experience into a role at another company that offered you $22 an hour, and, after a few more years, you went to a third company that pays you $30 an hour. Even better, you now only have to wear one to two hats, tops.