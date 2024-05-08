RFK Jr. Said That A Worm Ate Part Of His Brain, And People On Twitter Are Losing It
If you had actual brain worms on your 2024 bingo card, congrats I guess.
Naturally, over on the website formerly known as Twitter, people have a lot of thoughts about RFK Jr.'s brain worm. Here are some of the top tweets:
1.
The reason we know that RFK Jr. had a brainworm is that he said explained it during his divorce proceedings to make the case that his earning potential had been reduced by brain damage.— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 8, 2024
Twelve years later, he wants to be president. https://t.co/yYp7j01lI7 pic.twitter.com/Y3gQnGOiUO
2.
How politicians campaign today.— Just Bill (@WilliamAder) May 8, 2024
Kristi Noem: Vote for me. I shot a puppy.
RFK, Jr.: Hold my beer. I've got a dead worm in my brain.
3.
When RFKJr gets a song stuck in his head. pic.twitter.com/OnoBEsFRMn— 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) May 8, 2024
4.
NYT: can you please outline your plan for revamping our nations education system?— america's lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) May 8, 2024
RFK JR: pic.twitter.com/EpM0ackqh6
5.
Rfk jr has a literal brain worm and trump is sitting in a criminal court while an adult film actress is recounting having a sexual encounter with him, But Joe Biden is 3 years older than Trump— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 8, 2024
6.
When you see a For Lease sign go up in RFK JR’s brain pic.twitter.com/Zq3CAhoDc1— 7/11 Truther (@DaveMcNamee3000) May 8, 2024
7.
Kristi Noem: I cannot believe i was stupid enough to tell people i murdered a puppy. What an unforced error.— Marmel (@Marmel) May 8, 2024
RFK Jr: Hold my dead brain worm.
8.
The fact that a brain worm starved to death on RFK jr’s brain is a joke that writes itself. We really are stuck in a South Park episode. 🤦🏻♂️— Jeremy London 🐋 (@SirJeremyLondon) May 8, 2024
9.
NATIONAL MEDIA: “The key question voters are asking this election is whether Biden’s brain works”— Will Stancil (@whstancil) May 8, 2024
TRUMP: *incoherent rambling*
RFK: “Speaking of brains, mine gotten eaten by a worm” pic.twitter.com/cqUzOU9W3h
10.
I'm not even sure it's scientifically possible to make a joke about RFK's brain worm that would be funnier than the fact that RFK literally had a brain worm.— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) May 8, 2024
11.
Biden (sundowning): the Moslems have an ancient hatred— Emma Berquist (@eeberquist) May 8, 2024
Trump: and I told her, you're ugly as a dog, but--and this is what i said, we're learning more about dogs every day
the worm in RFK's brain: and such small portions!!
12.
heavy whiff of end times when neither buying a porn actress's silence to win one election then trying to overthrow the republic after losing another, nor declaring that a worm ate your brain, counts as an obstacle to vying for the presidency of the united states— Philip Gourevitch (@PGourevitch) May 8, 2024
13.
If Biden is serious about unity, he will put a worm into his own brain.— New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) May 8, 2024
14.
sorry but if worms had eaten part of my brain you couldn’t waterboard that information out of me pic.twitter.com/OJDbFpKbtf— Hannah Riley (@hannahcrileyy) May 8, 2024
15.
RFK Jr is what happens when you eat the worm in the bottle of tequila— Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) May 8, 2024
16. And finally:
*calmly explaining why i’m actually not a dumb idiot* a worm ate my brains— Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) May 8, 2024