    RFK Jr. Said That A Worm Ate Part Of His Brain, And People On Twitter Are Losing It

    If you had actual brain worms on your 2024 bingo card, congrats I guess.

    Megan Liscomb
    by Megan Liscomb

    Senior Editor

    Just when I thought, "Surely the 2024 election cycle can't get any weirder," independent presidential candidate and anti-vax nepo baby Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared that an actual worm ate part of his brain and died inside of his head.

    RFK Jr. at podium with &quot;Kennedy 24&quot; sign, gesturing with one hand while speaking
    Thos Robinson / Getty Images for The Democratic National Committee

    According to reporting by the New York Times, a 2010 scan of RFK Jr.'s head revealed an abnormality that the candidate explained was "caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died." 

    In 2012, the candidate admitted to having "cognitive problems" and short-term and long-term memory loss after dealing with the parasite and a bout of mercury poisoning. 

    He told NYT that he's since recovered from the memory loss and fogginess caused by the worm in his brain. When asked if his health might affect his campaign, a speaker for RFK Jr. said, "That is a hilarious suggestion, given the competition."

    Naturally, over on the website formerly known as Twitter, people have a lot of thoughts about RFK Jr.'s brain worm. Here are some of the top tweets:

    1.

    The reason we know that RFK Jr. had a brainworm is that he said explained it during his divorce proceedings to make the case that his earning potential had been reduced by brain damage.

    Twelve years later, he wants to be president. https://t.co/yYp7j01lI7 pic.twitter.com/Y3gQnGOiUO

    — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 8, 2024
    Twitter: @MattGertz

    2.

    How politicians campaign today.

    Kristi Noem: Vote for me. I shot a puppy.
    RFK, Jr.: Hold my beer. I've got a dead worm in my brain.

    — Just Bill (@WilliamAder) May 8, 2024
    Twitter: @WilliamAder

    3.

    When RFKJr gets a song stuck in his head. pic.twitter.com/OnoBEsFRMn

    — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) May 8, 2024
    Twitter: @SundaeDivine

    4.

    NYT: can you please outline your plan for revamping our nations education system?
    RFK JR: pic.twitter.com/EpM0ackqh6

    — america's lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) May 8, 2024
    Twitter: @KrangTNelson / FX

    5.

    Rfk jr has a literal brain worm and trump is sitting in a criminal court while an adult film actress is recounting having a sexual encounter with him, But Joe Biden is 3 years older than Trump

    — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 8, 2024
    Twitter: @MollyJongFast

    6.

    When you see a For Lease sign go up in RFK JR’s brain pic.twitter.com/Zq3CAhoDc1

    — 7/11 Truther (@DaveMcNamee3000) May 8, 2024
    Twitter: @DaveMcNamee3000 /Taylor Hill/Getty Images

    7.

    Kristi Noem: I cannot believe i was stupid enough to tell people i murdered a puppy. What an unforced error.

    RFK Jr: Hold my dead brain worm.

    — Marmel (@Marmel) May 8, 2024
    Twitter: @Marmel

    8.

    The fact that a brain worm starved to death on RFK jr’s brain is a joke that writes itself. We really are stuck in a South Park episode. 🤦🏻‍♂️

    — Jeremy London 🐋 (@SirJeremyLondon) May 8, 2024
    Twitter: @SirJeremyLondon

    9.

    NATIONAL MEDIA: “The key question voters are asking this election is whether Biden’s brain works”

    TRUMP: *incoherent rambling*

    RFK: “Speaking of brains, mine gotten eaten by a worm” pic.twitter.com/cqUzOU9W3h

    — Will Stancil (@whstancil) May 8, 2024
    Twitter: @whstancil

    10.

    I'm not even sure it's scientifically possible to make a joke about RFK's brain worm that would be funnier than the fact that RFK literally had a brain worm.

    — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) May 8, 2024
    Twitter: @michaelianblack

    11.

    Biden (sundowning): the Moslems have an ancient hatred

    Trump: and I told her, you're ugly as a dog, but--and this is what i said, we're learning more about dogs every day

    the worm in RFK's brain: and such small portions!!

    — Emma Berquist (@eeberquist) May 8, 2024
    Twitter: @eeberquist

    12.

    heavy whiff of end times when neither buying a porn actress's silence to win one election then trying to overthrow the republic after losing another, nor declaring that a worm ate your brain, counts as an obstacle to vying for the presidency of the united states

    — Philip Gourevitch (@PGourevitch) May 8, 2024
    Twitter: @PGourevitch

    13.

    If Biden is serious about unity, he will put a worm into his own brain.

    — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) May 8, 2024
    Twitter: @DougJBalloon

    14.

    sorry but if worms had eaten part of my brain you couldn’t waterboard that information out of me pic.twitter.com/OJDbFpKbtf

    — Hannah Riley (@hannahcrileyy) May 8, 2024
    Twitter: @hannahcrileyy

    15.

    RFK Jr is what happens when you eat the worm in the bottle of tequila

    — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) May 8, 2024
    Twitter: @theliamnissan

    16. And finally:

    *calmly explaining why i’m actually not a dumb idiot* a worm ate my brains

    — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) May 8, 2024
    Twitter: @ben_rosen

    Okay, that's enough brain worms for today. Bye!