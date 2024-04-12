20 Times People Got Divorced For Very, Very Petty Reasons

11. "I volunteer at an animal shelter. A couple came in one day and got into a huge argument over one of our cats. She had a temporary shelter name on the door: Tinkerbell. The woman thought it was an adorable name and just perfect for the kitty. The husband absolutely refused to have anything to do with the name Tinkerbell and insisted that if they did adopt the cat, they'd have to change her name."

"There followed about 15 minutes of off-and-on bickering, with her insisting that this cat was the embodiment of Tinkerbell and the husband peppering his rebuttal with suggestions like Pickles and Wombat. I explained that the cat had only had the name for a month and pointed out that most people change their cat's name when they adopt.

But she said that changing an animal's name was cruel, and anyway, her cat was absolutely a Tinkerbell. Then, she persisted in speaking to the poor creature in that awful baby-talk people use when confronted with adorable animals. I thought she was pretty annoying. Apparently, her husband thought so, too, because, after a few more minutes of her cooing at poor Tinkerbell, the husband abruptly said, 'I don't want a pet named Tinkerbell. In fact, I don't want a pet at all. I want a divorce.' And then he walked off.

We reassured Tinkerbell that she was not responsible for their divorce and adopted her out only a few hours later to a lovely couple who named her Daisy."

—u/quokka_queen