Here's what they had to say:
1. "Chickpea curry is my go-to cheap meal. Cans of chickpeas, diced tomatoes, coconut milk, and an onion, some garlic, and spices (I use garam masala, cumin, and curry powder). I throw in spinach if I have it in the fridge, and serve with rice and/or naan, depending on what I have on hand."
2. "My mom used to make this. It’s a cheaper version of Hungarian goulash. Instead of using expensive cuts of meat, we use hot dogs. Basically, chop an onion, pan-fry until soft, then add paprika and garlic powder. In the onions, pan-fry the sliced hot dogs until browned. Then add diced potato and water. Cover and cook until the potatoes are tender."
"As it is cooking, the broth sometimes needs more garlic or salt, so add those to taste. This has become one of those cheap and easy meals I still make on days when funds are low, since half a pack of hot dogs and three potatoes give me about two and a half servings."
3. "Boxed mac 'n' cheese with canned tuna or salmon and whatever frozen veg I have available. If I have cheese, I'll add some extra — it makes my budget meal seem more decadent."
4. "Pantry soup. I use whatever is left over at the end of my last planned shopping trip (random vegetables, beans, maybe a grain, sometimes meat scraps), throw it all in a pot, and leave it to cook on low when I'm home. Season it as you like and you'll have dinner and leftovers for a few meals (I usually take mine for lunch at work)."
"The last time I made it, I used baby carrots, half an onion, a can of black beans, some lentils, leftover barley, spinach, a can of tomatoes, and some okra. It works better if you have stock/broth/bouillon cubes or a stock concentrate of some kind, but it'll work just fine with plain water, too.
"If I feel like putting in the effort, I'll also throw together some baking powder biscuits (the recipe on the side of the can)."
5. "My go-to foods for supper if I'm running low on food at the end of the month are always either biscuits and gravy or scrambled eggs and bacon."
6. "I always make 'leftover' chili. Say you have leftover chicken (or whatever you have in the fridge), a can of tomato sauce, any other leftover things you want, and whatever veggies. Add a little garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper and top it off with some cheese and sour cream. You can make it spicy or mild."
7. "Definitely homemade chicken soup. I take a rotisserie chicken and rip it apart with my bare hands like the animal I am! The meat goes in the fridge; bones, skin, and everything else goes in the pressure cooker with an onion, garlic, and peppercorns (if I have them)."
8. "I make black beans or kidney beans with brown rice, chili powder, and coconut oil. Lentil soup with carrots, onions, and celery. Canned chickpeas for a simple salad with cucumber, edamame, salt, and pepper. Instead of fresh pasta, dried pasta with spaghetti sauce. Or veggie pasta with butter. Buy thick rolled oats in bulk. I’m picky about texture, so even when I have these things, I might not eat them, but it’s good to have them to get through the last few days of the month. I’m on disability and get food stamps."
9. "When I was in university, I became known for my black beans and rice, topped with chopped-up tomatoes and grated cheese. When cooking the black beans, be generous with the onions, black pepper, and garlic. It's a cheap and filling meal and good for potlucks as well."
10. "I make mini pizza pies from tortillas — flour or whole wheat, but any bread is fair game: bagels, English muffins, French bread, toast, etc. Spread some marinara sauce and sprinkle on some shredded cheese, then pop into a toaster oven for 10 minutes, and voilà! You can also add toppings."
11. "I use frozen burgers to make a pantry Bolognese pasta with tomato paste and frozen/canned veggies. You just need to let the burgers cook and then shred them before adding the rest of the ingredients."
12. "I frequently make refried-bean tortillas, and I've never seen anyone other than my mom, who taught me, know how to make them. You take a tortilla and spread refried beans on it, and spread a layer of salsa on it. Then you sprinkle shredded cheese over the top and broil it until the cheese is melted (about two minutes). Lastly, you fold it over, kind of like a quesadilla. It's really good!"
13. "One of my faves is to heat up some cream of mushroom soup, add in some onion and garlic, and then mix in some cooked ground meat. Serve over toast or biscuits and a side of veggies. So yummy."
14. "Not a recipe, but I buy frozen egg rolls in bulk when they are on sale so there are always some on hand. Bake a few egg rolls with a 90-second rice pouch and you have a good and cheap meal."
15. "Pantry-style chicken à la king. You just need toast, frozen peas, chicken tenders/nuggets, and cream of chicken soup. Heat the peas and soup and cook the chicken. Mix the chicken and peas into the heated soup, pour over toast, or eat with a fork. Also works well with black pepper or red pepper flakes sprinkled on top."
16. "Curry bean soup. Dump mixed dry beans in a pot, hydrate overnight, then cook all day with curry powder and other spices based on your personal preference. Add one can of coconut milk or other cream, and any veggies you have on hand, later in the cooking process. Serve on rice."
17. "Bowls. Rice plus whatever veggies you have around (this is super easy because you don't even need to cook them) plus protein and sauce equals infinite easy meals."
18. "Creamed chipped beef on toast, probably more commonly referred to as 'shit on a shingle.' It was a weekly staple when I was growing up in the '70s and '80s, and very filling."
19. "I take cornbread mix and make it according to the instructions, then pour batches of it into my waffle-maker. When they are done and brown, I top them with chili, cheese, and some sour cream. It is the perfect comfort meal."
20. "One meal my mom used to make for us on a budget was something she called 'open face': egg noodles, cream of chicken soup, and chicken cooked and mixed together and served on top of a slice of white bread with a dollop of mashed potatoes."
21. "Try pastina, people!!!! Cheap, filling, and very yummy! Just need a stock cube, milk, butter, and pasta!"
22. "My favorite broke-until-payday meal is 'fancy' ramen. We have this at least once a week. Fry up whatever veggies you have (this is a great way to use up leftover mushrooms, peppers, coleslaw mix, onions, etc.), cook up a protein or quick-fry to heat up a leftover. If I have a solo chicken breast/thigh or fast-fry beef, I will cut it into bite-site pieces and marinate it for 30 minutes in soy sauce, garlic, and ginger. I used the minced options in a jar because they are way most cost friendly."
"I cook up my ramen noodles and stir everything together. Sometimes I'll have a fried egg on top. It's a great way to use up veggies that might go bad or leftovers. Always super filling. Mine is usually good for two meals, and it's easy to change for a bit of variety."
23. "My grandma used to make me white rice, two eggs over easy, and amarillos (plátano maduro, aka sweet plantains). Simple, delicious, and inexpensive before inflation, LOL."
24. "I love to make chicken and rice with my instant pot. I throw roughly a pound of whatever chicken I've got kicking around in the instant pot with half a cup of broth, a chopped-up onion, a can of tomatoes, and whatever other veggies and seasonings I feel like, and while that's going, I cook a pot of rice on the stove."
"The chicken will finish cooking about the same time as the rice, so I take it out to cool so I can debone it if necessary and chop or shred it, and I put the rice in the cooker and mix it with the juice/broth from cooking the chicken and veggies. I let the flavors meld together for about 10 minutes while I cool and cut/shred the chicken, then add it to the rice along with some olives, capers, chopped pepperoncinis, or lemon juice for acid. it's simple and a complete meal, since it's got protein, carbs, and veggies. One pot makes enough for at least four meals, but usually closer to five or six."
25. "A staple for my sister that lasted throughout college and now as a single mom of two toddlers is bow tie pasta, chicken, broccoli, and Parmesan cheese. Just dump it all together and you're good."
26. "Mine is a can of tuna mixed with gochujang, kimchi, sriracha, spices, and mayo (or hummus) and eaten with rice, wrapped in roasted seaweed."
27. "I love besan chilla (Indian gram flour pancakes). I like to do a batter with two-thirds gram flour, one-third wheat flour, water, dried coriander, chili powder, salt, and pepper. You cook it like an omelet or pancake. It's sooooooo good. I like to dip it into day-old vegetable madras."
