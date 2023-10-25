  • House Becomes Home badge

"It Was Amazing": This Mom-To-Be Went Viral Because Instead Of Having A Baby Shower, She Asked Her Friends To Clean Her House

"I don't like baby showers. I don't like being the center of attention. I don't like playing dumb games. I just don't."

Megan Liscomb
by Megan Liscomb

Personal Finance Editor

Throwing a baby shower for expecting parents has been a tradition for decades, but that doesn't mean it's the best fit for everyone.

woman with her ear to her pregnant friend&#x27;s belly
Urbazon / Getty Images

According to historians, baby showers as we know them today in the US date back to the 1930s. That's nearly 100 years of awkward diaper games.

Recently, 31-year-old mom Nia Lui (@nuilui21) went viral for sharing what happened when she chose to have a "nesting party" in lieu of the traditional shower.

Nia standing on a dock holding her pregnant belly
@BritneyJessPhotography/Britney Jessup

In a TikTok that's been viewed over a million times, Nia explains it all, saying, "So I had my nesting party last night instead of a baby shower and it was amazing. My friend Bree organized it. I sent her a list of things that I wanted to get done before baby came and she made little cards for each person to take to take on a section of the house."

@nialui21 / Via tiktok.com

As for Nia, she also shared how she spent the party. "I kind of took on more of a supervisory role kind of telling people where I wanted things and what I wanted to do with things. Then we took a dinner break, ate some soup, some sourdough bread and treats, and just chatted about this baby and how it's going to be."

loaf of bread and other snacks at the nesting party
@nialui21 / Via tiktok.com

And in the end, she was really happy with how it turned out. She said, "Everything was so clean and organized, and I feel so much more ready for this baby. And everyone brought freezer meals for me for postpartum and it was so much fun. I highly recommend the nesting party if you're getting ready for a baby."

Nia&#x27;s freezer stuffed full of food for when the baby comes
@nialui21 / Via tiktok.com

You can watch the full video here:

@nialui21

Replying to @Haley Sheppard Every pregnant mom needs a nesting party. If you’re pregnant and don’t want a baby shower, do this. If you have a pregnant friend, do this for them! #nestingparty #nestingmom #nestingmode #pregnantmom #pregnancy #babyshower #nestingmama #thirdtrimester #ittakesavillage #myvillage @Bri Welcker

♬ original sound - Nia Mullet Mom
@nialui21 / Via tiktok.com

In a follow-up video, Nia answered some questions viewers had about her nesting party, starting by explaining why the idea appealed to her. "I don't like baby showers. I don't like being the center of attention. I don't like playing dumb games. I just don't. I don't. And this is our third baby. So we have everything. We basically don't need a lot besides diapers and wipes."

She also shared the list of tasks that she wanted to get done so other expecting parents can take a look.

Nia&#x27;s list
@nialui21 / Via tiktok.com

Watch the full video here:

@nialui21 / Via tiktok.com

In the comments, people are loving this updated twist on prepping for a baby.

I refuse to go to baby showers but I would show up early for a nesting party how has this not been a thing forever I would absolutely go help all my pregnant friends
@nialui21 / Via tiktok.com

And people would love to have various other versions of this nesting party just to get a hand with keeping up in their busy lives.

Can I have a toddler nesting party I&#x27;m not having anymore babies but I need help cleaning up after my kids haha
@nialui21 / Via tiktok.com

But on the other hand, some people felt conflicted about the idea of asking their friends to come over and clean for them.

you could instead hire a cleaner or put that as a registry item I could never watch my friends clean and organize my house
@nialui21 / Via tiktok.com

Nia told BuzzFeed that she was really surprised by the response to her video. "I did not think it would take off like it has. I’m glad that it has though, because the nesting party was so helpful to me and made me feel so loved."

pregnant woman sitting and talking with her friends
Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

And she took the opportunity to respond to some of the more negative comments people have made about her nesting party. "There have been a few negative opinions and comments about how entitled I must be to expect my friends to clean my house. But they had all asked previously what I needed help with and what I needed to do to be ready for baby. So I think it was a great opportunity for them to know exactly what I needed and do it together."

If you're considering having a nesting party, Nia says that a little bit of prep work goes a long way. "For the nesting party, make a list ahead of time what you need to get done and have them in order of importance. Break up the tasks between those who come, and then have fun. We were laughing and chatting while cleaning and organizing."

Finally, she shared just how much she appreciates all this help from her friends. "I am so grateful to be surrounded by such a great village. It has helped me so much, not just physically, but mentally and emotionally. Every mom deserves this kind of support."

woman putting their hands on their pregnant friend&#x27;s stomach
Lordhenrivoton / Getty Images

Now I'm curious — would you throw a nesting party or go to one if your friend invited you? Tell me why or why not in the comments.