We're living in expensive times, but there are still ways to save a little extra cash. However, sometimes if you spend some money upfront, you can save even more in the long term.
So if you've made a purchase that turned out to be a big money-saver, we want to hear from you.
Maybe you stopped using paper napkins and paper towels and invested in some dish cloths and cloth napkins. You love that you're not throwing as much stuff away, and you're spending less on stuff that you were just gonna throw away anyway.
Or perhaps you bought an electric heated blanket and you absolutely love it. It's helped lower your heat bill in the winter, and it makes your bed so warm and cozy. And as an added bonus, your cat really loves it, too.
Or maybe you finally got a vacuum sealer for your kitchen, and you can't believe you lived so long without it. You love using it to pack away your leftovers in the fridge and freezer, and it keeps your food fresh for so much longer. You throw away way less food now, and your grocery budget loves it.