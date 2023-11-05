Skip To Content
What's A Thing You Bought That Ended Up Helping You Save A Ton Of Money?

Sometimes, you gotta spend money to save money.

Megan Liscomb
by Megan Liscomb

Personal Finance Editor

We're living in expensive times, but there are still ways to save a little extra cash. However, sometimes if you spend some money upfront, you can save even more in the long term.

coins falling into a piggy bank
Flavia Morlachetti / Getty Images

So if you've made a purchase that turned out to be a big money-saver, we want to hear from you.

Maybe you stopped using paper napkins and paper towels and invested in some dish cloths and cloth napkins. You love that you're not throwing as much stuff away, and you're spending less on stuff that you were just gonna throw away anyway.

cloth napkins in a napkin holder next to cloth towels wrapped around a paper towel holder
u/flourpower37 / Via reddit.com

Or perhaps you bought an electric heated blanket and you absolutely love it. It's helped lower your heat bill in the winter, and it makes your bed so warm and cozy. And as an added bonus, your cat really loves it, too.

cat snuggled up under a heated blanket
u/logicfish / Via reddit.com

Or maybe you finally got a vacuum sealer for your kitchen, and you can't believe you lived so long without it. You love using it to pack away your leftovers in the fridge and freezer, and it keeps your food fresh for so much longer. You throw away way less food now, and your grocery budget loves it.

vacuum sealer and four meal prep bags filled with chicken rice and broccoli
u/spikedseltzermd / Via reddit.com

Tell me all about your favorite money-saving purchase in the comments below or via this anonymous form and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.