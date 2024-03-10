Recently, u/Former-Session6405askedr/GenZ to call out the things that are normalized these days that really shouldn't be, saying, "For example, the increase of these BBLs are just crazy to me, and it’s becoming so common that natural bodies seem to be 'out of style' and that worries me for future generations."
In response, people got brutally honest about everything from vaping to climate change. Here's what they had to say:
The most upvoted comment in the thread criticized people for constantly recording videos on their phones, especially in situations where it could affect someone's health or safety, and when people have not given their consent to be recorded:
Gen Z'ers also expressed concerns about the next generation's relationship with technology:
And they called out my personal pet peeve — people playing audio on their phones in public without using headphones:
Some Gen Z'ers worry about the ways that readily-available online porn is affecting kids:
And they are absolutely fed up with tipping culture in the US:
Some shared that they don't think vaping should be as popular and normalized as it has become:
They're also frustrated by the combination of low wages and higher costs of living that mean people have to work constantly just to get by:
And others pointed out how harmful the polarized tone of our discourse has become:
While some criticized the way social media filters and the growing availability of cosmetic procedures have led to an impossible standard of beauty:
And Gen Z'ers say they're so over everything being offered as a subscription.
Finally, many of them worry about complacency in the face of the looming climate crisis:
