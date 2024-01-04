Moms And Dads In Their 30s Are Sharing Specific Parenting Things They're Doing Differently From How They Were Raised

3. "My mom was notorious for giving the silent treatment. She'd stop speaking to me for days, weeks, occasionally months at a time. I often didn't even know WHY she was ignoring me. Sometimes she'd tell me later, sometimes not. As a parent, if I feel I'm in danger of saying something I'll regret, I remove myself from the situation to calm down, but I don't ignore my kids. I make it clear why I'm angry and how I expect them to remedy the situation."

"As a Jehovah's Witness, my mom was also dismissive of mental healthcare, skeptical of the benefits of therapy, and downright derisive about prescriptions to treat mental illness. When I was suffering from depression, she told me I needed to pray more. At 40, even though my rational mind knows my meds help me, that voice is still there, telling me it's all a moral failing.

"We have open discussions about mental health with our kids. When they feel they need to talk to a therapist, they tell us, and we make them an appointment."



—collinna