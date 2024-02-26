In case you're like, 'Wait, what's menopause and what's perimenopause, and how is medical menopause different, and what does any of this mean??' let's start with some quick definitions:

Menopause occurs because our estrogen levels get lower, eventually causing the menstrual cycle to end. Clinically, doctors will usually say you're in menopause if your menstrual cycle has ended and you haven't had a period in one year. The average age of menopause in the US is 51.



Perimenopause literally means "around menopause." It's the time leading up to the end of your cycle when many of the symptoms we associate with menopause may appear.

However, just as our period symptoms can vary, some people don't notice symptoms during peri while others may observe a wide (and surprising) variety of changes. Perimenopause can last for seven to 10 years, and it's not uncommon for it to begin in the late 30s or early 40s.

Medical menopause is menopause that's caused by a medical treatment. For some, this might occur after ovary removal surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation. Medical menopause can come with more severe side effects than natural menopause, but it really varies from person to person.