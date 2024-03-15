Skip To Content
Parents Of Boys, Tell Us About Your Son's Experiences With "Manosphere" Content Like Andrew Tate

Some of the influencers who target boys and young men in particular can be frighteningly toxic.

Megan Liscomb
by Megan Liscomb

Senior Editor

Growing up has never been easy at any time, but I don't envy some of the struggles that kids face today. One thing that stands out to me personally is the way that online influencers can warp young people's understanding of the way life and relationships work. And some of the influencers who target boys and young men in particular can be frighteningly toxic.

young man looking at a laptop
Thai Liang Lim / Getty Images

Algorithms on sites like YouTube and TikTok can gradually nudge young men to watch more extreme kinds of content, leading them into toxic spaces like incel communities and far-right extremism. 

And influencers like Andrew Tate play on boys' insecurities to keep them engaged and clicking while stoking anger and hatred toward women, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and people of color.

So if you have a son in this day and age, we want to hear from you about how you talk with him about this kind of content, or if you've noticed it having an effect on him.

Maybe you noticed your son starting to use new slang that felt iffy, like calling people "betas" or describing himself as "redpilled." You've been having ongoing conversations trying to get him to see that the online communities he's joined are feeding him harmful ideas, but you're really not sure how to get through to him.

Mom talking with her teenage son on the couch
Kentaroo Tryman / Getty Images/Maskot

Or perhaps you overheard your son talking with a friend who expressed some misogynistic ideas, and you were really proud of the way your son responded and shut it down. You've always made it a point to educate your son about the experiences of people who are different than him, and you're so relieved that he actually listened to you.

Three friends sitting on a couch looking at a smartphone together
Maskot / Getty Images/Maskot

Or maybe you've noticed your son starting to buy into certain expectations of what "a man" should be that feel stifling. He used to love baking cookies with you, but now he thinks that's not masculine enough. As his dad, you're trying to model more openness around gender roles, and you hope he'll get the message.

Man and child in aprons happily baking together in a kitchen
Eggeeggjiew / Getty Images

Tell us in the comments below or via this anonymous form how you're talking to your son about online misogyny, and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.