You might also want to simply drink less to avoid waking up with hangxiety. Drink a glass of water or another non-alcoholic beverage between cocktails, or skip the booze altogether. If you want to have a fun drink without "having a drink," there are tons of new mocktails on the market these days (I'm personally partial to Ghia's Le Spritz line), or you can easily make your own at home from whatever you fancy (I like to add a dash of bitters to a glass of strong ginger beer for a no-Moscow mule). I still enjoy a drink or two now and then when I feel like it, but having other options figured out means I spend much less time feeling hangxious.