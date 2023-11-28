Tell Us About Your Experience With Gentle Parenting

If you've been on the parenting side of any social media site, you've probably heard about gentle parenting. This style of raising kids emphasizes teaching emotional intelligence and boundaries over the kind of more authoritarian upbringing previous generations have typically favored.
But we all know that what we see on social media doesn't always match up to reality. So if you're trying gentle parenting with your kids, we want to hear from you about your real-life experience with it.
Maybe you're trying to raise your kids in a more gentle style than the way you were brought up, and it's a daily struggle. As a kid, you hated how much your parents yelled, but now when you get frustrated, you sometimes find yourself yelling at your kids without even realizing it.
Or perhaps you had a lot of success with gentle parenting techniques when your kid was younger, but now that they're getting into grade school age, it feels like it's just not working the same way. You're trying some new tactics, but you haven't figured it all out yet.
Or maybe you love gentle parenting, but you're struggling to get grandma and grandpa on board. They've generously offered to help with childcare while you're at work, but you're not exactly thrilled with the idea of them treating your child the way they treated you.