I'll be honest — with all the things I have to do on any given day, I often let cleaning my house slip to the bottom of my to-do list. Then, by the time I get around to cleaning, there's just so much to do that it's easy to get overwhelmed and discouraged.
So if you have a cleaning tip or trick that makes it faster and easier to keep your house in order, I want to hear from you.
Maybe you keep one of these dish scrubber brushes in your shower. You filled it with your favorite bathroom cleaning spray and a little bit of water, and while you're deep conditioning your hair in the shower, you take some time to scrub the tub and tiles. It kills two birds with one stone and keeps your bathroom that much fresher without feeling like a lot of work.
Or maybe you use the power of steam to clean up your microwave. You get a new, clean sponge a little wet and then heat it in the microwave on high for two minutes. The moisture softens up all the random bits of food stuck inside the microwave, and you can easily wipe it away with the sponge when the timer goes off.
Or perhaps you use a rubber dishwashing glove to easily remove the pet hair that's constantly building up on your dog's favorite seat on the sofa. Just run your gloved hand over the furry area, and it'll clump up into chunks that are so much easier to grab and clear away.