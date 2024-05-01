1. "Elgin, Kansas. The motto of the town is 'A town too tough to die.' A person told me a story about a time they stopped there on a cross-country motorcycle trip. When they parked, they could see people peaking around the corners of buildings. Shortly after, a woman in an old dirty wedding dress came around a building pushing an old Victorian baby stroller. There wasn’t a baby in the stroller — it was a baby doll. There are trees growing out of buildings. The Main Street is an out of place, super wide, brick road for herding cattle through the town back in the way back times. For such a small town of nothing, in the middle of nothing. It was, for a short time, 'one of the world’s busiest cattle shipping towns.' It’s a creepy place."

—u/stephenhawkwing



"I’ve driven through there, and it’s as cool and weird as it is creepy. The view of Main Street, like you were talking about, is just so weird. It's like a block long but a block wide, just all grandiose in the middle of shitsville."



—u/hour-shake-839

"Drove through there on the same cross-country motorcycle trip (the Trans America Trail).

I didn’t see a single soul, and the town looked abandoned. I do remember there being this weird tower randomly in town in some guy's house. Wish I took a picture of it."

—u/steampunker14