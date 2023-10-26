I've personally had a missed diagnosis that made a big impact on my life, and I know so many other women who've been through something similar. In 2022, a doctor missed my breast cancer and said everything looked normal. Months later, I got a second opinion and found out that I needed a mastectomy. I was absolutely shocked.

I'm now cancer-free, and I wrote about my whole breast cancer journey here, including how I found it. But after a doctor missed my diagnosis, I'm not a "chill patient" anymore.

Now I'm that patient who reads every little thing in my online chart; researches every symptom, medication, and side effect; and still doesn't 100% believe my doctors when they say I'm fine. Having such a serious diagnosis completely missed has absolutely left its mark on me.

