1.
This hotel room with an unconventional bathroom window:
2.
These stall doors could use about 50% more door:
3.
This bathroom would actually be an ideal place to experiment with lighting one's farts:
4.
I need to know who lives here so I can make sure I never eat their homemade brownies:
5.
This open air toilet, for when turning on the fan just isn't enough:
7.
According to this color-changing mood ring toilet seat, I'm feeling "uncomfortable":
8.
This office bathroom is the strongest case against hustle culture I've seen in a minute:
9.
Never going to a keg party at this location:
10.
This bathroom that reminded me to take the stairs:
11.
I'm scared of tunnels anyway, but this toilet just unlocked a whole new fear:
12.
These stalls with a view:
14.
This bathroom with a sink reserved for vomiting:
15.
This bathroom built for two:
16.
I actually don't hate the idea of a bathroom piano, but I just know my former music teacher would say there's no way to play this one with good posture:
17.
This toilet where I would surely tumble to my death:
18.
This bathroom that looks like a migraine designed it:
19.
This bathroom that could've just used an "occupied" sign:
20.
This, uh, four-leafed toilet that I hope is some kind of modern art installation:
I truly can't get enough weird bathrooms, so please tell me about the strangest bathroom you've ever encountered in the comments and feel free to upload a photo if you've got one!