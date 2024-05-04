Skip To Content
    21 Poorly Designed Bathrooms That Simply Can't Be Serious

    "Great, the bathroom from my recurring nightmare is real."

    Megan Liscomb
    by Megan Liscomb

    Senior Editor

    1. This hotel room with an unconventional bathroom window:

    Hotel room with a window into the bathroom where you can see the toilet from the bed
    u/cartmage / Via reddit.com

    "I could literally use the restroom without getting out of bed (but wife won't let me test that theory)."

    u/cartmage

    2. These stall doors could use about 50% more door:

    Public restroom with two toilet stalls, but the stall doors don&#x27;t cover the toilet
    u/1vs1meonminecraft / Via reddit.com

    "Literally a crappy design."

    u/msfrizzle_foshizzle

    3. This bathroom would actually be an ideal place to experiment with lighting one's farts:

    A bathroom with a decorative fireplace behind a toilet and wall-mounted sink
    u/wickedpixel1221 / Via reddit.com

    "Toasty."

    u/wickedpixel1221

    4. I need to know who lives here so I can make sure I never eat their homemade brownies:

    An apartment&#x27;s small kitchen with appliances beside an open bathroom with a toilet and tub, showcasing unique combined layout
    u/hjalmar111 / Via reddit.com

    "Does anyone need to use the toilet before I make dinner!?"

    u/theboy88

    5. This open air toilet, for when turning on the fan just isn't enough:

    Toilet outside on a balcony
    u/arumitabunbun / Via reddit.com

    "It’s a shame it’s facing the wall and not what looks like I’m imagining to be a beautiful view."

    u/kong_yo

    6. This wonderful bike:

    Custom bike designed to resemble a toilet, complete with a bowl and tank, listed for sale
    u/darthacker666 / Via reddit.com

    "Porta-potty 2.0

    Now MORE portable!"

    u/icephoenix18

    7. According to this color-changing mood ring toilet seat, I'm feeling "uncomfortable":

    A toilet with an unusually colorful seat and lid open
    u/endersgame_reviewer / Via reddit.com

    "One day you come home to find an 'angry mood' ass print on your toilet seat but you live alone."

    u/justehcanadianguy

    8. This office bathroom is the strongest case against hustle culture I've seen in a minute:

    Office desk with computer setup in a bathroom next to a toilet
    u/endersgame_reviewer / Via reddit.com

    "The flush spray from that toilet has contaminated everything 🤢." 

    u/jamey92

    9. Never going to a keg party at this location:

    A creative bathroom setup with beer kegs repurposed as urinals
    u/d0day3g7fh / Via reddit.com

    "You don't buy beer, you only rent it."

    u/lhm212

    10. This bathroom that reminded me to take the stairs:

    Elevator that opens inside of a bathroom next to a urinal
    u/misterbrandonjojofan / Via reddit.com

    "Taking that shit to the next level."

    u/mizsakptr

    11. I'm scared of tunnels anyway, but this toilet just unlocked a whole new fear:

    Antique wooden toilet cart with a hinged lid, set in a dimly lit, rustic underground space
    u/tmoravec / Via reddit.com

    "It's the poo-poo choo-choo!"

    u/nvdoyle

    12. These stalls with a view:

    Public restroom with windows cut into each stall door
    u/theonetheuno / Via reddit.com

    "Great, the bathroom from my recurring nightmare is real."

    u/answerthedoorplease

    13. Behold, Metoiletca:

    Sculpture of a person with a Lars Ulrich shirt sitting on a toilet, positioned in a bathroom next to a shower
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    "Peeing would be weird since you have to look at him but taking a dump would he especially weird with his legs right there behind you."

    u/awhaling

    14. This bathroom with a sink reserved for vomiting:

    A sink with a sign above labeled &quot;Vomiting pool&quot; in English and Chinese
    u/iambriansloan / Via reddit.com

    "Gonna throw this random feeling or guess here:

    Somewhere out there, at least one person, has those three characters as their tattoo."

    u/chasingpesmerga

    15. This bathroom built for two:

    Bathroom with two toilets positioned so that only one can reach the toilet paper
    u/cihoslapka / Via reddit.com

    "I like shitting right next to my buddies as much as the next guy, but I gotta have a clean floor and reachable TP."

    u/loopyspoopy

    16. I actually don't hate the idea of a bathroom piano, but I just know my former music teacher would say there's no way to play this one with good posture:

    Bathroom with a toilet next to an upright piano, suggesting a quirky and humorous combination in a small space
    u/sedna_arampage / Via reddit.com

    “No TP?? Ok, ragtime it is!”

    u/shahooster

    17. This toilet where I would surely tumble to my death:

    A toilet is elevated on a tiled platform in a bathroom, with a humorous caption about selling the property
    u/limeila / Via reddit.com

    "I'm guessing there's a bathtub underneath, and someone was doing creative plumbing hacks."

    u/anotheraustinweirdo

    18. This bathroom that looks like a migraine designed it:

    A bathroom with toilet, bidet, and sink covered in matching patterned tiles
    u/gurtek86 / Via reddit.com

    "You know that moment at the party when you are taking a piss and all of a sudden you feel the shrooms kicking in and then you stand there and look at yourself in the mirror for 30 min? Yeah, me neither. But that would be awful in this room, I think."

    u/neckplant

    19. This bathroom that could've just used an "occupied" sign:

    Public restroom door with a window in it that shows the toilet to anyone outside
    u/etjac / Via reddit.com

    "At least you'll always know when someone's in there."

    u/unicorn_momma_2080

    20. This, uh, four-leafed toilet that I hope is some kind of modern art installation:

    Four-unit, flower-shaped communal toilet design without dividers
    u/harryplt7 / Via reddit.com

    "Fleur de pee."

    u/cantusemynme

    21. And finally, this:

    A makeshift toilet comprising a chair with a hole placed over an open manhole, with toilet paper attached
    u/shitstainedballsack / Via reddit.com

    "Oof. I feel like the room I'm in is less of a safe space just by virtue of this coming across the screen LOL."

    u/[deleted]

    H/T r/CrapperDesign.

    I truly can't get enough weird bathrooms, so please tell me about the strangest bathroom you've ever encountered in the comments and feel free to upload a photo if you've got one!