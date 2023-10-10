3. "I was a new homeowner at 26. I grilled too close to the plastic siding of my house and warped it."

—u/iamtheemoose



"I’ve seen people catch their house on fire doing this because they don’t ever clean their gas grill and they are too close to their wood siding. Don’t put your grill against the house, ever."

—u/thebimpo

"My friends lit their roof on fire doing this exact thing."

—u/echo_birch