3 Delicious Hacks With Macca's Chocolate Soft Serve That Are A Must For Summer

Are you ready for the ultimate summer serve? Macca's has brought back the iconic Chocolate Soft Serve (permanently!).
Plus, unlocking the sweet hacks you can make with a Chocolate Soft Serve can help take your Macca's run game to a new level.
And it's gonna be a hot summer, folks. You deserve to cool off and treat yourself.
So here are three must-try Chocolate Soft Serve hacks you can alchemise at your local Macca's today.
And we're kicking things off with a classic...
First up, the iconic Chocolate Soft Serve x Macca's Fries Combo!
Step one: Get your Chocolate Soft Serve cone.
Step two: Grab yourself some Macca's fries (and resist the urge to eat them all on the way home!)
Step three: Scoop some Chocolate Soft Serve up with a fry or two — and enjoy this sweet and savoury delight.
Next up — get a taste of the luxe life with a Chocolate Soft Serve Affogato!
Step one: Grab a Hot Fudge-free Chocolate Sundae and a shot of espresso from McCafe!
Step two: Pour the espresso into the Sundae and stir all that goodness up.
Now you've got yourself a fancy lil' sweet treat, straight from your local Macca's.
Finally, we've saved the best for last. Allow us to present to you: the Crushed Chocolate Soft Serve Sundae.
Step one: Get yourself two Chocolate Soft Serve cones, and slam them down into a bowl or container — cone side up.
Step two: Unleash any frustration you have about your day and smash those cones to bits. Then stir it allllll up.
Step three: Get yourself a cup of M&Ms Minis, and sprinkle them atop your creation. Stir them in.
There you have it. You have unlocked the final boss of Macca's desserts and you will have everyone else in the restaurant ready to do the exact same.
What are you waiting for? Head to your local Macca's and make the most out of the return of the Chocolate Soft Serve!
And while you're at it, check out the limited edition summer range at Macca's, including the Tim Tam McFlurry, the Chicken Big Mac and the return of the McRib.