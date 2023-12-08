Macca’s Chocolate Soft Serve Is About To Be My Passionate Summer Romance

It came, and it went. It came back, and went away once more. But now, Macca's legendary Chocolate Soft Serve is back, and it's here to stay.
In case you weren't aware of just how big a deal this is, the Chocolate Soft Serve is the biggest addition to the permanent dessert menu at McDonald's since the McFlurry! THE McFLURRY!
To celebrate, Macca's are taking their Chocolate Soft Serve van on the road and bringing it right to Brisbane!
The van will be slinging out free Chocolate Soft Serve to customers, and you'll get to choose additional toppings: OREO Cookies, M&M's Minis or the classic Cadbury Flake.
And did we mention it's free?!
Obviously, this is an iconic occasion that comes right in time for the summer heat.
There is NOTHING quite like driving home after a day in the sun, making a quick detour via your local Macca's drive-thru to grab a soft serve. One of life's simplest pleasures!
Now, there's a chance we can get that same pleasure for FREE? Sign me up.
But when will the van be in Brisbane?
If you're in Brisbane, the Chocolate Soft Serve van will be parked at Queen Street Mall on the 8th and 9th of December, from 11am — 7pm.
And, if you're attending the Brisbane leg of Wildlands Festival on New Year's Eve, you'll even be able to grab yourself a Chocolate Soft Serve there. What better way to kick off 2024?
What if I don't live in Brisbane?
Macca's is all about spreading the summer love, and the Chocolate Soft Serve van is no different. Head to Macca's website to learn when and where the Chocolate Soft Serve van will be pulling up near you this summer.
The Chocolate Soft Serve isn't all that Macca's is bringing you this summer.
Nope — McDonald's is delivering plenty of new (and returning!) faves for their summer menu. The Chicken Big Mac, Onion Rings with BBQ Sauce, the Tim Tam Chocolate McFlurry, Frozen Coke Creations Y3000 and, of course, the truly iconic McRib and McRib Deluxe.
But, unlike the Chocolate Soft Serve, these items will only be available for a limited time, so get in quick.
If you can't make it to the Chocolate Soft Serve van this summer, fret not.
You can still get your Chocolate Soft Serve from Macca's restaurants nationwide, via the MyMacca's app and through McDelivery. Go and grab that quintessential taste of Aussie summer today!