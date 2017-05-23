Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. Investigations
  15. LGBT
  16. Life
  17. Music
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
  30. Sitemap

In Pictures: Manchester Attack

The aftermath of a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Posted on
Matthew Tucker
Matthew Tucker
BuzzFeed Picture Editor, UK

At least 22 people were killed and more than 50 people injured in the attack in Manchester on 22 May. Here’s how the events unfolded in pictures.

Police arrive outside Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion following an Ariana Grande concert.

MCPIX/REX/Shutterstock

Police and paramedics attend to those injured at the scene.

Joel Goodman/LNP/REX/Shutterstock
Joel Goodman/LNP/REX/Shutterstock
Rex / Shutterstock
Joel Goodman/LNP/REX/Shutterstock

Armed officers stand guard outside a hotel near Manchester Arena.

Rex / Shutterstock

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins speaks to the media in Manchester on the morning of 23 May.

Peter Byrne / PA Wire/PA Images

Ariana Grande concert attendees leave the Park Inn Hotel after being given refuge following the explosion at Manchester Arena.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images
Rex / Shutterstock

Police forensic officers examine the scene of the explosion.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and Manchester city council leader Sir Richard Leese speak to the media outside Manchester Town Hall.

Dave Higgens / PA Wire/PA Images

The first floral tributes to the victims of the terrorist attack are placed on the empty streets on Shudehill in Manchester.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Theresa May delivers a statement on the attack from outside 10 Downing Street.

Simon Dawson / Bloomberg / Getty

Victims Saffie Roussos, 8, and Georgina Callander, 18, were the first to be named.

Handout / PA / Georgina Bethany / Instagram

Shoppers wait for Manchester's Arndale shopping centre to be reopened following a security alert and evacuation.

Emily Dugan / Hannah Al-Othman / BuzzFeed News

Home secretary Amber Rudd and Theresa May meet chief constable of Greater Manchester Police Ian Hopkins.

Leon Neal / Getty Images

Flowers left by mourners in central Manchester.

Darren Staples / Reuters

A rabbi brings tea for a police cordon (left) and a man offers free snacks (right).

Emily Dugan / Hannah Al-Othman / BuzzFeed News

Local police confirmed John Atkinson to be one of the 22 people killed in Manchester on Monday night.

gofundme.com

Clergy hold prayers and offer a condolence book to sign at a police cordon (left). Amber Sultana gives out orange juice to police (right).

Emily Dugan / BuzzFeed News

Armed police head into flats in Whalley Range, Manchester.

Emily Dugan / BuzzFeed News

The union flag flies at half mast above the Houses of Parliament in Westminster.

Jack Taylor / Getty

An artist writes a message in St Ann's Square, Manchester.

Martin Rickett - Pa Images / Getty Images

Theresa May writes a message at Manchester Town Hall.

Ben Birchall/PA

Live Updates: 22 Killed In Suicide Bombing At Ariana Grande Concert In Manchester

https://www.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeednews/manchester-attack?utm_term=.seAWxJKPE#.ai6NPpBDW


Matt Tucker is the UK picture editor for BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Matthew Tucker at matthew.tucker@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App