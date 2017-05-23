In Pictures: Manchester Attack

At least 22 people were killed and more than 50 people injured in the attack in Manchester on 22 May. Here’s how the events unfolded in pictures.
Police arrive outside Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion following an Ariana Grande concert.
Police and paramedics attend to those injured at the scene.
Armed officers stand guard outside a hotel near Manchester Arena.
Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins speaks to the media in Manchester on the morning of 23 May.
Ariana Grande concert attendees leave the Park Inn Hotel after being given refuge following the explosion at Manchester Arena.
Police forensic officers examine the scene of the explosion.
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and Manchester city council leader Sir Richard Leese speak to the media outside Manchester Town Hall.
The first floral tributes to the victims of the terrorist attack are placed on the empty streets on Shudehill in Manchester.
Theresa May delivers a statement on the attack from outside 10 Downing Street.
Victims Saffie Roussos, 8, and Georgina Callander, 18, were the first to be named.
Shoppers wait for Manchester's Arndale shopping centre to be reopened following a security alert and evacuation.
Home secretary Amber Rudd and Theresa May meet chief constable of Greater Manchester Police Ian Hopkins.
Flowers left by mourners in central Manchester.
A rabbi brings tea for a police cordon (left) and a man offers free snacks (right).
Local police confirmed John Atkinson to be one of the 22 people killed in Manchester on Monday night.
Clergy hold prayers and offer a condolence book to sign at a police cordon (left). Amber Sultana gives out orange juice to police (right).
Armed police head into flats in Whalley Range, Manchester.
The union flag flies at half mast above the Houses of Parliament in Westminster.
An artist writes a message in St Ann's Square, Manchester.
Theresa May writes a message at Manchester Town Hall.
