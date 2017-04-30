Sections

This Fake Picture Of Jay Z And Barry Chuckle At The Boxing Is Making People Freak Out

To me, to Jay Z.

Posted on
Matthew Champion
Matthew Champion
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Saturday night Anthony Joshua claimed the WBA world heavyweight title in a knockout win against Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium.

Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

Terminator actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was among the famous faces watching on from the crowd.

Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

As was Watford striker Troy Deeney.

Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

And Jay Z and Barry Chuckle.

Wait, WHAT.

People lost their minds when this picture started doing the rounds during the fight.

Whatever happens tonight, this ring side pic will never be surpassed. Jay Z and Barry Chuckle. Fucking priceless.
Stan Collymore @StanCollymore

Whatever happens tonight, this ring side pic will never be surpassed. Jay Z and Barry Chuckle. Fucking priceless.

We need a rematch if only to get these 2 back together 😃#BestPhotoInTheHistoryOfPhotos
Dan Walker @mrdanwalker

We need a rematch if only to get these 2 back together 😃#BestPhotoInTheHistoryOfPhotos

Everyone wanted to believe that one half of a 90s British kids show could somehow be friends with one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

[Craziest Year Contest] 2016: The UK's Brexiting, Trump's President 2017: Barry Chuckle & Jay Z are pals 2016: *giv… https://t.co/N0qzEwxS6M
David Schneider @davidschneider

[Craziest Year Contest] 2016: The UK's Brexiting, Trump's President 2017: Barry Chuckle & Jay Z are pals 2016: *giv… https://t.co/N0qzEwxS6M

QUALITY! But all i can think about is mad barry chuckle going bush at ringside spillin his pint doon jay-z & getting telt to sit in his seat
GRADO @gradowrestling

QUALITY! But all i can think about is mad barry chuckle going bush at ringside spillin his pint doon jay-z & getting telt to sit in his seat

Whatever the result tonight, #JoshuaKlitschko will always be remembered as the fight when Jay-Z met Barry Chuckle.… https://t.co/Y31v0cyy1L
Justyn Barnes @justynbarnes

Whatever the result tonight, #JoshuaKlitschko will always be remembered as the fight when Jay-Z met Barry Chuckle.… https://t.co/Y31v0cyy1L

If you didn't already guess, however, the picture is FAKE.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

It's a Photoshopped version of Jay Z and boxer Andre Ward at Madison Square Garden in 2015.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

For some reason people have been shipping Jay Z and Barry Chuckle ever since.

Tickets for the fight last Saturday went for tens of thousands. I love the fact Jay-Z was sat next to Barry Chuckle
Matt Parkhouse @MattParkhouse

Tickets for the fight last Saturday went for tens of thousands. I love the fact Jay-Z was sat next to Barry Chuckle

To me, to you...

Disgusted that Barry Chuckle has been photoshopped out of this picture #ToZToYou 😂
Dan Walker @mrdanwalker

Disgusted that Barry Chuckle has been photoshopped out of this picture #ToZToYou 😂

