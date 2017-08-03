Two Men In Australia Have Been Charged Over An Alleged Airplane Terror Plot

Police in Australia have charged two men in connection with an alleged plot to bring down an aeroplane.
They have each been charged with two counts of acts done in preparation for, or planning, a terrorist act, the Australian Federal Police said.
The 49-year-old and 32-year-old, from the Sydney suburbs of Lakemba and Punchbowl, are due in Parramatta Court on Friday morning.
"This investigation remains ongoing, and further information will be provided at a media conference tomorrow morning," police said in a statement on Thursday.
Police added that as part of the investigation, six premises had been searched across Sydney.
Four men were arrested on Saturday 29 July over allegations regarding a potential terrorist attack involving a plane.
A 50-year-old man was released from police custody on Tuesday without charge, and one man is still in custody.
News of the alleged plot caused extra security measures to be introduced at major Australian airports.
