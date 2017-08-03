Sections

Two Men In Australia Have Been Charged Over An Alleged Airplane Terror Plot

The men, aged 49 and 32, are each charged with two counts of acts done in preparation for, or planning, a terrorist act.

Matthew Champion
Matthew Champion
BuzzFeed News Reporter
A police officer at one of the premises raided since Saturday's arrests.
Police in Australia have charged two men in connection with an alleged plot to bring down an aeroplane.

They have each been charged with two counts of acts done in preparation for, or planning, a terrorist act, the Australian Federal Police said.

BREAKING: UPDATE - Two Sydney men charged over planned terrorist acts. https://t.co/t8MgHloKXi
The 49-year-old and 32-year-old, from the Sydney suburbs of Lakemba and Punchbowl, are due in Parramatta Court on Friday morning.

"This investigation remains ongoing, and further information will be provided at a media conference tomorrow morning," police said in a statement on Thursday.

Police added that as part of the investigation, six premises had been searched across Sydney.

Air passengers have faced delays since the arrests were announced.
Four men were arrested on Saturday 29 July over allegations regarding a potential terrorist attack involving a plane.

A 50-year-old man was released from police custody on Tuesday without charge, and one man is still in custody.

News of the alleged plot caused extra security measures to be introduced at major Australian airports.

