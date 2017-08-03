Two Men In Australia Have Been Charged Over An Alleged Airplane Terror Plot

The men, aged 49 and 32, are each charged with two counts of acts done in preparation for, or planning, a terrorist act.

The 49-year-old and 32-year-old, from the Sydney suburbs of Lakemba and Punchbowl, are due in Parramatta Court on Friday morning.

"This investigation remains ongoing, and further information will be provided at a media conference tomorrow morning," police said in a statement on Thursday.

Police added that as part of the investigation, six premises had been searched across Sydney.

