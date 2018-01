ITV/PA Wire/PA Images

In November 2017, Trump retweeted three anti-Muslim videos posted by the deputy leader of the far-right UK group Britain First, drawing criticism from British prime minister Theresa May.

"It is wrong for the president to have done this," a spokesperson for May said.

Trump was initially unrepentant, urging May in a tweet to not focus on him, but the "destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!"

However, in an interview with former Celebrity Apprentice winner Piers Morgan at Davos this week, Trump said he was prepared to apologise for the retweets.

“If you are telling me they’re horrible people, horrible, racist people, I would certainly apologise if you’d like me to do that," Trump said.