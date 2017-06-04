A Police Officer Took On The London Bridge Attackers Armed Only With His Baton, Another With His Bare Hands

Two police officers who were hurt during the London Bridge terror attack are being praised for the way they responded to the incident.



An on-duty British Transport Police (BTP) officer and an off-duty Metropolitan police officer – neither of whom have been named – sustained serious injuries rushing to help when three suspects armed with knives began attacking people on Saturday night, killing seven.

The BTP officer, who has been with the force for only two years, was on duty outside London Bridge station when he faced the suspects armed with only his baton.

“Having visited the officer in hospital shortly after he was admitted for treatment, I was able to hear his account of what happened last night," said BTP chief constable Paul Crowther.

“It became clear that he showed enormous courage in the face of danger, as did many others who were at the scene and rushed to help.”

Crowther added: “For an officer who only joined us less than two years ago, the bravery he showed was outstanding and makes me extremely proud.”