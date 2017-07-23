Sections

The Police Are Being Investigated Following The Death Of A Man Who Was Chased Into A Shop

The man, named online as Rashan Charles, died in hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Posted on
Matthew Champion
Matthew Champion
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Facebook

An investigation has been launched after a 20-year-old man died after being chased by police into a shop in east London.

The Metropolitan police said officers attempted to stop a car travelling in Dalston, Hackney, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A passenger left the car and was pursued on foot into a nearby shop. The Met said the man was taken ill after being seen to swallow an object. He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital, where he died later that morning.

Within hours, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) launched an investigation into police contact with the man, named online as Rashan Charles.

Rasharns world 🌎💔🕊I'm lost for words. To see you growing up was a blessing. You'll forever be apart of my life Rash… https://t.co/nBTZ5zud65
K A S @kasxest

Rasharns world 🌎💔🕊I'm lost for words. To see you growing up was a blessing. You'll forever be apart of my life Rash… https://t.co/nBTZ5zud65

Reply Retweet Favorite

CCTV footage from within the shop shared on social media showed the man being grabbed by a uniformed police officer before both men fell to the ground with the officer's arm around the man's neck.

The video was shared alongside the hashtag #JusticeForRash, as well as criticism for the police’s actions, and a lack of media coverage

Chief Superintendent Simon Laurence, borough commander for Hackney, said: "In the early hours of Saturday, 21 July, officers attempted to stop a car on Kingsland Road, E8.

"A man, who was in the car, was pursued on foot before entering a shop where he was seen to be trying to swallow an object. He was then taken ill.

"He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service where, sadly, he died later that morning. Our thoughts remain with his family and friends."

The IPCC said it was examining CCTV footage and videos from body cameras worn by police.

We've begun an investigation into @metpoliceuk contact with a 20yo man in Hackney who died on Sat 22 July https://t.co/DMyAgDMZbw
IPCC @IPCCNews

We've begun an investigation into @metpoliceuk contact with a 20yo man in Hackney who died on Sat 22 July https://t.co/DMyAgDMZbw

Reply Retweet Favorite

“The IPCC has obtained evidence which indicates an object was removed from his throat at the scene," the watchdog said, adding that eyewitness accounts had also been taken.

“Investigators are keen to speak to any witnesses who were in the Kingsland Road/Middleton Road area of Hackney at this time," the statement said.

"Witnesses should make initial contact with investigators by emailing witness_contact@ipcc.gsi.gov.uk.”

Ch Supt Laurence added: "There is likely to be speculation over the next few days regarding what led to this man becoming ill, so I would encourage people to keep up-to-date with the IPCC's statements, as and when they are released.

"All police officers are fully aware that they will be asked to account for their actions – officers are not exempt from the law and we would not wish to be."


Matthew Champion is a weekend editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Matthew Champion at matthew.champion@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

