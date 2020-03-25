Prince Charles Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

The Queen and Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament in October 2019.

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Charles, the Prince of Wales, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The prince, 71, is in good health despite showing mild symptoms, a statement from the royal family said. Buckingham Palace said the Queen was in good health.

Charles, the Queen's eldest son and heir to the British throne, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The duchess, 72, was also tested but does not have COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," a statement said.

Prince Charles' last public engagement was on March 12.