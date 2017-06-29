Police Want To Speak To This Man In Connection With A "Horrendous" Acid Attack On Two Cousins

Resham Khan and Jameel Muhktar, who were celebrating her 21st birthday, suffered "life changing" burn injuries in the attack.

Police investigating an acid attack in east London that left two people with "life changing" burn injuries have released details of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident. John Tomlin, 24, is described as a white man, 6ft tall of stocky build, with short fair hair, and known to frequent the Canning Town area. Members of the public are advised not to approach Tomlin, but to dial 999 immediately if they see him. Police want to speak to him as soon as possible in connection with an attack that took place at 9.15am on Wednesday 21 June, that saw cousins Resham Khan and Jameel Muhktar seriously injured.

They were sitting in his car in traffic when a corrosive substance, believed to be acid, was thrown through an open window. When Muhktar, 37, tried to drive away, the suspect pursued on foot, before the car crashed into a fence, and then the suspect ran away.

More than £28,000 has been raised to support Khan, who was celebrating her 21st birthday, and her family. She had recently returned to London after an exchange year in Cyprus as part of a business management degree at the University of Manchester, and was due to start a new job soon. Both her and her cousin suffered a range of serious injuries in the incident. Muhktar was also put into an induced coma as a result.

In a Twitter thread, Khan described the attack and the injuries she sustained in it.



A thread about my 21st birthday.

In a statement, the Metropolitan police said that while enquiries were ongoing, there was "no current information to suggest that this attack was racially or religiously motivated." Detective Superintendent Neil Matthews said: "I would like to reassure the public that our continued focus remains on finding the person responsible for this horrendous act of violence. "We will continue to progress these enquiries as quickly as humanly possible and fully understand concerns that they should be brought to justice quickly."

