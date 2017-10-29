A Tory Minister Is Under Investigation Over Claims He Called His Secretary "Sugar Tits" And Sent Her To Buy Sex Toys

A Conservative minister who has reportedly admitted calling his secretary "sugar tits" in a bar, and sent her to buy two vibrators in a Soho sex shop is to be investigated.
Mark Garnier's conduct will be assessed by the Cabinet Office to determine whether it represents a breach of the ministerial code, health secretary Jeremy Hunt told the BBC on Sunday.
Garnier, an international trade minister, did not deny the claims of his former secretary Caroline Edmondson when contacted by the Mail on Sunday (MoS).
"I'm not going to deny it, because I'm not going to be dishonest. I'm going to have to take it on the chin," the MP for Wyre Forest reportedly told the MoS.
But he reportedly added that his behaviour "absolutely does not constitute harassment".
Edmondson, who now works for another MP, told the MoS that Garnier had said to her in a bar with many other people present, “you are going nowhere, sugar tits”, and on a separate occasion waited outside a sex shop in central London while she bought two vibrators – for his wife and a constituent.
BuzzFeed News has contacted Garnier for further comment.
Appearing on BBC One's The Andrew Marr Show, Hunt said the claims were "totally unacceptable if true," and that prime minister Theresa May had asked the Cabinet Office to investigate.
He also revealed that May was writing to John Bercow, the speaker of the House of Commons, to set up an independent body that MPs could refer reports of sexual misconduct to.
"There are mums and dads who have daughters who are politics students hoping to get a job in Westminster, and they must be able to be confident that if they get that job, their daughter will not be subject to some of these behaviours that we’ve been seeing," Hunt said.
Following on from the Harvey Weinstein Hollywood abuse allegations, the focus has turned on to Westminster in recent days, with both May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn calling on victims to come forward.
On Saturday, environment secretary Michael Gove apologised after jokingly comparing being interviewed on the Today programme to going into Weinstein's bedroom.
