Updated on Feb 12, 2024If You Need A Change In Your Child's Viewing Line-Up, These Low-Stimulating Shows Are PerfectIf you're looking to avoid hyper-stimulating shows and want slower-paced, educational alternatives, then look no further!1. Stillwater View this video on YouTube Apple TV+ This slow-paced show follows the adventures of three siblings and their wise, fluffy neighbor, Stillwater. It focuses on mindfulness and emotional regulation, providing great self-calming techniques. Stillwater is a perfect for a post-dinner watch! 2. Little Bear View this video on YouTube Nelvana Limited A heartwarming classic that was a favorite of mine when I was a kid, this show teaches your little ones about kindness and empathy while also focusing on the power of their creative imagination. Little Bear is a great watch for those little ones in their emotional development stage. 3. Frog and Toad View this video on YouTube Apple TV+ If you've loved the books, then you'll love the show as it closely follows the simple storylines and maintains the calming, muted color palette. Frog and Toad are not at all alike and while they teach us about the power of true friendship, they also remind us to embrace our differences and appreciate our individuality. This wholesome duo is a fun watch for parents, too! 4. Shape Island View this video on YouTube Apple TV+ This is another show based on a best-selling book quite similar in its messages to Frog and Toad. This show imparts the message that friendships can take many shapes and can also be difficult to navigate sometimes. However, with a little patience and understanding, all things can be worked out! 5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse View this video on YouTube Apple TV+ With lessons of kindness, courage, hope, and compassion, this beautifully animated film leans towards bigger kids. The important messages serve as a way for parents to sit down with their kiddos and discuss its meanings, leading to thoughtful parent-child bonding. This endearing short film is a must-watch for the whole family! Have any other low-stimulating recommendations? Let me know in the comments!