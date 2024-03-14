20 Target Travel Products That Are So Small But So Useful You’ll Never Leave Home Without Them

1. A stylish pair of round sunglasses to turn to when you're looking rough after getting up at 5 a.m. or just want to feel anonymous at the airport. They're inexpensive, too, so you won't be super bummed when you inevitably sit on them or leave them somewhere.
2. A reversible hat in case of a hair emergency. The mid-weight material can be smashed into a bag, worn in the ocean, and thrown in the washing machine.
3. A handy lil' silicone case so that you don't lose your AirPods every time you leave the house. This durable cutie is available in so many fun colors and includes a key ring to attach to your keys, jacket, or lanyard.
4. A pair of Beats over-ear headphones that are the coolest way to lose yourself in the music. Wireless and adjustable, you'll be able to drown out babies crying, parents yelling, or your hotel neighbors.
5. A tech accessory organizer that will keep all your cords, chargers, converters, and what-have-yous. It has a ton of pockets for all of your gadgets, so you never have to choose between your iPad and your noise-canceling headphones.
6. A chic fanny pack for when you have things to hold but don't want to carry another bag. Keep your hands free so you can eat the local delicacy, sling a duffel over your shoulder, or wrangle small children.
7. A packing cube set that you never knew your suitcase needed. Save space *and* stay organized — don't worry, you can thank me later.
8. A sleek power bank because when your phone is your GPS, you *don't* want it to die. This gorgeous charger means you'll never have to fight to find an outlet at the airport, either.
9. A pack of antibacterial wipes for cleaning up after gas station bathrooms or during long plane rides. Reviewers love that these don't dry out your hands like other products (I'm looking at you, Purell).
10. A Bluetooth speaker that may be little but is *powerful* — the sound is clear and crisp, the battery lasts for 14 hours, and it is fully waterproof. The party is wherever you are when you bring this powerhouse.
11. An adorable toiletry pouch that you can carry in your bag so that your most-used products are protected and easy to access. It's also easy to clean in case your foundation decides to get messy.
12. A balancing face mist because between dehydration and exhaustion, your skin (and you) could use a refresh. You can leave your 12-step skincare routine at home, too — this spray tones, moisturizes, and protects.
13. A backpack designed to be hung from the back of a wheelchair because *newsflash* — typical shoulder straps just won't cut it. A simple profile and tuck-away straps ensure that nothing will stop you.
14. A tube of dermatologist-approved hand cream that penetrates 10 layers deep to relieve dry, cracked hands. With all the drying hand sanitizer and washing you'll be doing, I *highly* recommend throwing this non-greasy lotion in your bag.
15. A box of peanut butter protein bars so you don't have to waste time (or money) to get a quick bite. Healthier and tastier than the competitors, this bar will energize you to power through your long journeys.
16. An RFID secure wallet so you can confidently travel with all of your payment methods. It has lots o' pockets to organize your stuff so you don't accidentally give the TSA agent your Target card instead of your ID.
17. A bottle of hand sanitizer that you can easily attach to your bag, suitcase, or belt loop. Practice proper hygiene without having to unpack your entire purse to find one thing.
18. A trio of silicone travel bottles whose magnetic sides mean that you won't lose any of them in your duffel. Nothing says "home away from home" like using your own shampoo.
19. A water bottle holder because your little one has essentials to carry, too. Teach them to be responsible for their belongings and avoid buying $8 Aquafina at the airport.
20. A cheerful comfort kit that includes a blanket, pillow, pillowcase, and travel bag to make *wherever* you are a tad more homey. It is also great for when your travel companion has very different temperature preferences than you do.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.