Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Target Travel Products That Are So Small But So Useful You’ll Never Leave Home Without Them

    Travel smarter with these handy gadgets and doodads.

    Mary Ruehl
    by Mary Ruehl

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A stylish pair of round sunglasses to turn to when you're looking rough after getting up at 5 a.m. or just want to feel anonymous at the airport. They're inexpensive, too, so you won't be super bummed when you inevitably sit on them or leave them somewhere.

    The tinted glasses
    Target

    Promising review: "Cute shape. Fits my small face, too. And very lightweight." —Stephanie

    Price: $12

    2. A reversible hat in case of a hair emergency. The mid-weight material can be smashed into a bag, worn in the ocean, and thrown in the washing machine.

    Model wearing the wide-brimmed hat in black and a plain white t-shirt
    Target

    Promising review: "I am on Tretinoin and have a sun allergy. This hat is so pretty in person, and you can double it for extra sun protection. This is the best quality, maximum sun-protective hat I've owned. It's so much cuter than the meh pictures here. The model does not do it justice." —Jaz

    Price: $15 (available in three colors)

    3. A handy lil' silicone case so that you don't lose your AirPods every time you leave the house. This durable cutie is available in so many fun colors and includes a key ring to attach to your keys, jacket, or lanyard.

    AirPods in the case in magenta attached to a cable
    Target

    Promising review: "I love that this case can attach to my purse, keychain, or bag. Now I can carry my AirPods with me wherever I go while keeping them protected and easily accessible." —Target Reviewer

    Price: $9.99 (available in seven colors)

    4. A pair of Beats over-ear headphones that are the coolest way to lose yourself in the music. Wireless and adjustable, you'll be able to drown out babies crying, parents yelling, or your hotel neighbors.

    the headphones in rose gold
    Target

    Promising review: "Very pretty, love the rose gold color! It matched perfectly with my iMac in pink. Also syncs seamlessly with my iPhone and iMac even better than my Apple AirPods. These are very comfortable for my ears, even when wearing glasses. The material seems to hold up better than the AirPod Max, too." —cody

    Price: $114.99 (originally $199.99; available in two colors)

    5. A tech accessory organizer that will keep all your cords, chargers, converters, and what-have-yous. It has a ton of pockets for all of your gadgets, so you never have to choose between your iPad and your noise-canceling headphones.

    Target

    Promising review: "I love this tech organizer! I can fit so many power cords, portable chargers, and I also use it for jewelry, sleep masks, and other items I need on the plane. It fits flat in my handbag's side pocket or outside my suitcase bag. I highly recommend!" —MB

    Price: $14.99

    6. A chic fanny pack for when you have things to hold but don't want to carry another bag. Keep your hands free so you can eat the local delicacy, sling a duffel over your shoulder, or wrangle small children.

    The bag in olive green
    Target

    The adjustable strap means that it can also be worn as a crossbody bag!

    Promising review: "Perfect for concerts or any event! Had enough room for my phone, wallet, and makeup!" —Queen

    Price: $15 (available in seven colors)

    7. A packing cube set that you never knew your suitcase needed. Save space *and* stay organized — don't worry, you can thank me later.

    Four different sized packing cubes in taupe with clothes and a pair of shoes in them
    Target

    The set comes with a small packing cube, a medium packing cube, a large packing cube, and a laundry bag.

    Promising review: "I've been waiting and waiting and researching packing cubes for quite some time. I found these at Target and HAD to get them for my trip. They not only match my carry-on backpack, but also my luggage tag I got at Target, too. I'm convincing my friends how amazing these packing cubes are. A must-have!" —Kat Riv

    Price: $29.99 (available in two colors)

    8. A sleek power bank because when your phone is your GPS, you *don't* want it to die. This gorgeous charger means you'll never have to fight to find an outlet at the airport, either.

    the power bank with a marbled design
    Target

    Promising review: "The charging block worked great. It charges fast and up to 100% multiple times! It also takes up almost no room!" —Chloe

    Price: $19.99

    9. A pack of antibacterial wipes for cleaning up after gas station bathrooms or during long plane rides. Reviewers love that these don't dry out your hands like other products (I'm looking at you, Purell).

    the packet of wipes
    Target

    Promising review: "A must-have in your purse or car with young children. When hand sanitizer is not enough and you need to remove grime as well as disinfect. This product is perfect in travel size!!!!" —Vettie

    Price: $1.99

    10. A Bluetooth speaker that may be little but is *powerful* — the sound is clear and crisp, the battery lasts for 14 hours, and it is fully waterproof. The party is wherever you are when you bring this powerhouse.

    Two hands holding portable wireless speakers near a body of water
    Target

    Promising review: "Great sounding and powerful little speaker! This speaker definitely lives up to its name, the bass is incredible, and it has an outdoor mode that makes it even louder!" —Bridash

    Price: $85.99+ (available in four colors)

    11. An adorable toiletry pouch that you can carry in your bag so that your most-used products are protected and easy to access. It's also easy to clean in case your foundation decides to get messy.

    Transparent makeup bag containing brushes and a blender sponge
    Target

    Price: $5

    12. A balancing face mist because between dehydration and exhaustion, your skin (and you) could use a refresh. You can leave your 12-step skincare routine at home, too — this spray tones, moisturizes, and protects.

    Skincare bottle displayed vertically against a yellow background
    Target

    Promising review: "Love. Lasts forever and works well. Balances my skin and feels refreshing." —Mrfp

    Price: $13.99

    13. A backpack designed to be hung from the back of a wheelchair because *newsflash* — typical shoulder straps just won't cut it. A simple profile and tuck-away straps ensure that nothing will stop you.

    Wheelchair with attached backpack
    Target

    Promising review: "My son is using this for his first year of college, and it fits his manual wheelchair perfectly. He is very pleased with it!"—Herbiehusker

    Price: $19.99 (originally $39.99)

    14. A tube of dermatologist-approved hand cream that penetrates 10 layers deep to relieve dry, cracked hands. With all the drying hand sanitizer and washing you'll be doing, I *highly* recommend throwing this non-greasy lotion in your bag.

    Gold Bond Healing Hand Cream with aloe, splashing water, and aloe slices; tube size labeled 3oz
    Target

    Promising review: "I’ve been buying this since the pandemic forced me to wash and sanitize properly. Skin saver! Always keep it in my nightstand and my purse." —Taylor

    Price: $4.49

    15. A box of peanut butter protein bars so you don't have to waste time (or money) to get a quick bite. Healthier and tastier than the competitors, this bar will energize you to power through your long journeys.

    Hand reaching for a KIND Protein bar in a bag with headphones and keys
    Target

    Promising review: "These are my go-to protein bars now, and breakfast most mornings. They taste so good!" —JB

    Price: $7.99

    16. An RFID secure wallet so you can confidently travel with all of your payment methods. It has lots o' pockets to organize your stuff so you don't accidentally give the TSA agent your Target card instead of your ID.

    Target

    Price: $20

    17. A bottle of hand sanitizer that you can easily attach to your bag, suitcase, or belt loop. Practice proper hygiene without having to unpack your entire purse to find one thing.

    the bottle in carrying case
    Target

    Promising review: "I’m always buying these for my car, purse, and diaper bags, and I love it! The scent is great as well." —Ash

    Price: $1.69

    18. A trio of silicone travel bottles whose magnetic sides mean that you won't lose any of them in your duffel. Nothing says "home away from home" like using your own shampoo.

    the bottles
    Target

    Promising review: "These silicone bottles are sturdy (while remaining flexible), easy to fill by unscrewing the white cap, easy to dispense the product without it all squishing out, and magnetic (so they stick together). They come with labels to put on the cap, so you don't have to remember what product is in each color. I am delighted with these travel bottles and think you will be, too!" —Travel Savy

    Price: $29.99 

    19. A water bottle holder because your little one has essentials to carry, too. Teach them to be responsible for their belongings and avoid buying $8 Aquafina at the airport.

    the bag
    Target

    Promising review: "My son wanted a bag like mine and his sisters but not super girly. This is perfect. He loves it!" —Mamabear18

    Price: $14

    20. A cheerful comfort kit that includes a blanket, pillow, pillowcase, and travel bag to make *wherever* you are a tad more homey. It is also great for when your travel companion has very different temperature preferences than you do.

    the contents of the kit
    Target

    Promising review: "This kit is just what it says...comfort...planes are always cold and hard, and this pillow blanket set was perfect for my kids. It wraps up so easily and attaches to the handle on the roller, which is nothing more than a smart design. If you're flying with kids, then this is a must!"MMM

    Price: $59.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.