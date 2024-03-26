10 *Chef's Kiss* Goodful Kitchen Products That'll Be *So* Helpful When You Cook

Popular products from this list
A pair of terra-cotta sugar savers so that your neighbor doesn't have to lend you some (because yours has solidified). These discs can be used to keep moist foods hydrated and keep dry foods dry.
A three-stage knife sharpener so you can safely sharpen your tools (and your kitchen craft). The dull ones are actually *more* dangerous, if you can believe it.
1. A ceramic skillet so you can ~saute all day~ without worrying about half of your dish sticking to the pan. And when you're done eating, don't sweat the clean up — just throw this bad boy in the dishwasher.
2. A hammered steel wok that even Gordon Ramsay would approve of. You'll really ~wok the walk~ when you whip up some Lo Mein in the kitchen.
3. A three-stage knife sharpener so you can safely sharpen your tools (and your kitchen craft). The dull ones are actually *more* dangerous, if you can believe it.
4. A pair of terra-cotta sugar savers so that your neighbor doesn't have to lend you some (because yours has solidified). These discs can be used to keep moist foods hydrated and keep dry foods dry.
5. A very convenient roll-away rack you can use as a space-saving drying area for dishes or a handy dandy cooling mat for baked goods. If you're looking for a multifunctional piece, 👏🏻this👏🏻is👏🏻it👏🏻.
6. A stainless-steel mixing bowl with three attachments to make you feel like a world class chef (even if you're just grating cheese for microwave nachos). Its silicone bottom ensures that your hard work won't go flying.
7. A suction-powered silicone lid set for pots, pans, or bowls of any size. Dishwasher- and microwave safe, these covers are *top* of the line.
8. A top-notch grill pan whose even heat distribution will make it your go-to. It's also a great one to leave on your stove top so your guests know that you do indeed cook sometimes.
9. A pair of spiffy baking sheets that make even Pillsbury Ready-to-Bake cookies look super fancy. And they're dishwasher- safe?! Perfection.
10. An all-in-one pan, because anyone with limited kitchen storage space will love it for cooking. Look how pretty it is! And, you don't have to use several pots and pans to make meals anymore!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.