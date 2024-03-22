Skip To Content
    We May Have Won The Fashion Lottery With This $34 Walmart Dress

    Meet the spring dress that one reviewer called a “dream.”

    Martha Tuber
    by Martha Tuber

    HuffPost Contributor

    I’m basically never not on the lookout for a sartorial steal, especially when it comes to clothing. But uncovering a true hidden gem — I’m talking about an item that boasts not just style, quality, and affordability, but also fashion credibility — can feel as exhausting (and potentially fruitless) as hunting for actual buried treasure. So imagine my shock when my sartorial metal detector struck gold at Walmart.

    Walmart

    This belted utility midi dress, one of the latest offerings from the big box retailer’s Free Assembly house brand, really does check all those boxes I mentioned above. Style? Check: It boasts a combination of casual cargo detailing and pockets (pockets!) with a waist-cinching belt and midi-length skirt making this versatile number a no-brainer for everywhere from the farmers market to the office to a dinner date. Quality? Check: Both colorways (loden green and navy) are made of substantially weighted 100% cotton, so you can machine wash without worry. Affordability? Check: It’s just $34.

    And lest you think that label recognition can’t be achieved at Walmart, think again: Free Assembly is helmed by creative director Brandon Maxwell (whom you may know for his eponymous, award-winning ready-to-wear line, or his role as Lady Gaga’s fashion director). The frock is available in sizes XS–XXXL.

    While a few shoppers weren’t into the heavy material and the torso length being shorter than expected, the resounding opinion is decidedly glowing. (It has a 4.5-star rating overall.) You can read on for a few more rave reviews — or just cut to the chase and add it to your cart before it sells out.

    Promising reviews:

    Walmart

    “A great dress overall and would recommend for the quality, versatility, and price.” —TiffanySue

    “This dress is beautiful! The fabric is great quality and the fit is very great. I wish the sleeves were just a bit longer, but overall [it’s] such an amazing piece at a great price!”SJF

    “I love that it has an elastic waist and that you can use your own belt in the belt loops. Great purchase for the price and… cotton! Dream. Ordered a size up so I can avoid shrinkage. Lovely cap sleeve. Perfect for flat sandals or heels. Winner. Thinking about the other color.”Anonymous

    “Excellent material, pockets!!”Jennifer

    Get it from Walmart for $34 (available in sizes in XS–4XL and two colors).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.