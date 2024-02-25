This Walmart Accent Chair Looks Like It Came From 1stDibs

As parents of a preschooler, my husband and I have slowly but surely let our main gathering space become overrun with various toys (dollhouse, play kitchen, balance bike, and whatever else manages to find its way out of her bedroom on a daily basis). And since we outnumber our child 2:1, we’d like it to look like grownups live here, too.

Beyond finding more appropriate homes for our daughter’s favorite conversation pieces, I also want to zhuzh up the space a little bit. I’ve always had a penchant for velvet; and, since we’ll have significantly more room for seating once the large-footprint toys are gone, I’m opting for a velvet accent chair.



I’m also a realist: We have a 3-year-old and a dog — both of whom love to climb on furniture — so I’m definitely not in the market for anything too precious.

