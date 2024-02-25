Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    This Walmart Accent Chair Looks Like It Came From 1stDibs

    Get the Architectural Digest look for so much less.

    Martha Tuber
    by Martha Tuber

    HuffPost Contributor

    As parents of a preschooler, my husband and I have slowly but surely let our main gathering space become overrun with various toys (dollhouse, play kitchen, balance bike, and whatever else manages to find its way out of her bedroom on a daily basis). And since we outnumber our child 2:1, we’d like it to look like grownups live here, too.

    Beyond finding more appropriate homes for our daughter’s favorite conversation pieces, I also want to zhuzh up the space a little bit. I’ve always had a penchant for velvet; and, since we’ll have significantly more room for seating once the large-footprint toys are gone, I’m opting for a velvet accent chair.

    I’m also a realist: We have a 3-year-old and a dog — both of whom love to climb on furniture — so I’m definitely not in the market for anything too precious.

    Striking a balance between visual appeal and I-won’t-freak-out-if-it-gets-spilled-on affordability is key. And this lovely little number from Walmart does exactly that.

    Plush armchair with a textured throw pillow in a living room setting
    Walmart

    While it looks like something that you might find on a high-end resale website like 1stDibs, it’s fortunately available with just a few clicks on Walmart’s website. And though I did come across several equally attractive options on my hunt (if budget and/or children and pets aren’t your concern, you can find some nice options here and here), those (much) pricier options didn’t cut it — Walmart’s option is just $238, which means I definitely won’t be panicking if (when) some grubby little hands and/or paws get at it.

    Covered from top to bottom in my material of choice (velvet, in case you forgot), it has a chic, mid-century modern profile that I was honestly surprised to find at a big-box retailer.

    And the color options are nothing to scoff at: I’m opting for the ochre, but you can’t go wrong with the rustic red (or the cream — if you prefer a linen look to velvet).

    the linen chair in a modern living room
    Walmart

    It’s filled with durable synthetic batting and super-supportive high-density foam.

    Grab it before the rest of internet gets wise to this hidden gem of chair.

    Get it from Walmart for $238 (available in three colors).