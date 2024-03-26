Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    7 Space-Saving Water Flossers To Use At Home Or On The Road

    Now there's really no excuse to not up your flossing game.

    Martha Tuber
    by Martha Tuber

    HuffPost Contributor

    Did you know clean teeth are the secret to longevity? I’m being hyperbolic, of course. But it is true that improper oral hygiene has been linked to serious health issues like heart disease and stroke — so if improved oral hygiene is on your mind, consider adding a water flosser routine.

    I’m personally devoted to my Waterpik Aquarius, but it does have one fatal design flaw: It’s huge. Not HUGE huge, but it does take up valuable real estate on my already overcrowded bathroom vanity; and I would sooner succumb to excess plaque than lug it on an overnight trip.

    I recently decided it was time for a backup, and was pleasantly surprised to find a slew of viable options that are as powerful as my trusted plug-in model, compact enough to fit in both my medicine cabinet and overnight bag, and affordable enough to justify buying something I technically already own.

    So whether you’re considering your first water flosser or it’s time for a second (or third), read on for some of the best ways to save your teeth and while saving some space.

    1. A pocket-sized flosser that fits into the palm of your hand

    a hand holding the flosser
    Amazon

    With pressure and pulse rates that rival much bigger models, the truly tiny Synhope mini flosser is a palm-sized powerhouse. It features three strength modes and four different tip styles (including a tongue cleaner), it’s waterproof, and it can stay powered for up to 30 days on a single charge. The telescoping water tank is definitely on the small side, so you may need to refill it mid-sesh; but it’s a small price to pay for an on-the-go flosser that literally fits in your pocket.

    Get one from Amazon for $34.99.

    2. A cordless water flosser with a four-pronged water stream

    the Philips flosser
    Amazon

    Promising to be up to 150% more effective than floss, this popular water flosser boasts a unique “quad” stream that sends water in four different directions for a penetrating clean. The large and intuitively designed water reservoir is easy to fill, and it's also safe for use in the shower.

    Get one from Amazon for $79.96.

    3. An affordable water flosser with just enough features

    the AquaSonic flosser
    Amazon

    Balancing portability, performance, and price, the AquaSonic flosser has a moderately sized tank, three flossing modes (with adjustable pressure and pulse rates), and four interchangeable flossing tips (which is more than enough, IMHO). Its ergonomic shape looks comfy to hold, and it comes with a travel bag for even more convenience when flossing away from home.

    Get one from Amazon for $39.95.

    4. A portable option from an ADA-approved water flosser brand

    the Waterpik
    Amazon

    This rechargeable flosser has only two speed settings, two interchangeable flossing tips, and a 6-ounce capacity tank — but what it lacks in adjustability, it more than makes up for with the trusted, ADA-approved Waterpik name: The Colorado-based company became a leader in the water flossing game when they created the first-ever motorized oral irrigator back in 1962. It also comes with a 2-year limited warranty, and you can use it in the shower.

    Get one from Amazon for $49.99.

    5. An ergonomically shaped option that comes in pink

    the Nicwell irrigator in pink
    Amazon

    Lightweight and a perfect size for use both at home and on the road, this portable, rechargeable flosser has four cleaning modes, five interchangeable tips, and double-stream water jets that pulse up to 1,800 times per minute. The rechargeable battery lasts  about three weeks without needing a recharge. Plus it comes in three colors: white, black, and pink.

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three different colors).

    6. A water flosser with a generously sized tank and a digital display screen

    the MySmile irrigator
    Amazon

    The MySmile flosser’s sleek silhouette belies a slew of bells and whistles, like a frequency rate of up to 3,300 pulses per minute, a generously-sized 11-ounce water tank, eight cleaning tips, and five cleaning modes. It also has an OLED screen that displays water temp and quality, session time and battery power — and a three-step start process that prevents accidental face blasts when you inevitably press the power button unintentionally.

    Get one from Amazon for $51.99.

    7. A stylish cordless flosser with a lifetime warranty option

    the Quip flosser
    Target

    Along with two cleaning modes and on-demand or continuous flow options, this flosser from dental startup Quip also comes with a 360-degree rotating snap-on tip (that you can easily replace every three months by signing up for the company’s subscription plan) and an impressive lifetime warranty. This plastic body option is great, or you can go with the metal version for about $20 more.

    Get it from Target for $49.99 (available in two colors).