Gift Ideas That Will Make You Look Like An Expert Gift Giver This Holiday Season

Need some holiday shopping inspo? Look no further! Marshalls buyers are the gifting experts, hustling around the clock to keep shelves stocked all season.

1. For your bestie who loves a self-care moment:

Facial cleanser, blush and bronzer, makeup brush, lipstick, and facial moisturizer
The holiday season is a time to walk in the room and make the whole place shimmer, and Marshalls has trending and brand-name beauty essentials anyone would love!

2. For that friend who's always on the go, an Italian leather crossbody is the ultimate accessory:

Bucket bag–style crossbody purse
Whether they're going to the grocery store or getting away for the weekend, this croc-embossed bag lets them do it in style. 

3. For the kid who's always imagining:

Wooden restaurant playset for kids
Stir up the holiday joy for the little ones with fun gifts like this wooden restaurant playset!

4. For the person who does quiet luxury right:

Striped sweater
At Marshalls, you’ll find incredible deals on cashmere sweaters, which means you can give your loved ones the softest gifts this season.

5. For the music lover:

Bluetooth headphones
They'll feel like they're in their own holiday movie as they listen to festive music through these wireless Bluetooth headphones! 

6. For the at-home mixologist:

Cocktail shaker with two stylish cocktail glasses
Marshalls buyers work hard to stock shelves with unique finds like this elevated barware, so you can shake up this holiday season with the perfect cocktail.

7. For the person who loves the little extras:

&quot;M&quot; necklace in a box
A bit of sparkle goes with everything, especially when it's made in Italy, so give them a necklace that will level up any outfit. 

8. For the person who wants to be as warm as they are chic:

Scarf with gloves laid on top
Crush the winter style game with a cozy scarf and sophisticated gloves.

9. For the person on your list who loves to shop:

Marshalls holiday gift cards
Get them a Marshalls gift card, of course! 

Oh, and don’t forget the gift wrap!

Holiday wrapping paper and bows
Marshalls has everything you need, including wrapping and trimmings to make your gifts feel fresh and festive! 

Marshalls buyers hustle year-round to bring you fantastic gifts at great prices, so head to Marshalls now and gift the good stuff to everyone on your list!