    Lauryn Hill Spoke Out About Constantly Being Late To Her Shows After Fans Called Her Out

    The singer showed up a bit tardy to her show in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

    Mark Elibert
    by Mark Elibert

    Complex Writer

    Closeup of Lauryn Hill
    Mathew Tsang / Getty Images

    Lauryn Hill has addressed her constant lateness at shows during the latest stop on her tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

    On Saturday night, The Fugees member touched down in Los Angeles for her concert (which she was a bit late to), and addressed her tardiness.

    Closeup of Lauryn Hill onstage
    Steve Jennings / Getty Images

    "Yo, y'all lucky I make it on this blood ras stage every night," Hill told the crowd. "I don't do it because they let me do it. I do it because I stand here in the name of God and I do it. God is the one who allows me to do it, who surrounded me with family and community when there was no support."

    Closeup of Lauryn Hill onstage
    Erika Goldring / Getty Images

    She continued, "When the album sold so many records, and no one showed up and said, 'Hey, would you like to make another one?' So I went around the world, and I played the same album over and over and over and over again. Because we are survivors, and we're not just survivors, we're thrivers."   

    Twitter: @ComplexMusic

    This isn't the first time that Hill has addressed her habit of making fans wait. Back in 2020, the 48-year-old took to her Facebook page to explain that her lateness wasn't a result of her not caring for her fans. Instead, she said she's all about "aligning her energy" with the moment.  

    Closeup of Lauryn Hill onstage
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images for Live Nation Urban

    "I don't show up late to shows because I don't care," she wrote. "And I have nothing but love and respect for my fans. The challenge is aligning my energy with the time, taking something that isn't easily classified or contained, and trying to make it available for others. I don't have an on/off switch. I am at my best when I am open, rested, sensitive and liberated to express myself as truthfully as possible."

    This post originally appeared on Complex.