Theresa May Has Just Lost Two Tory Party Vice Chairs Over Her Brexit Plans

Two Tory MPs have resigned as party vice chairs over Theresa May's Brexit deal as Brexiteers threatened more departures in the coming days.

Ben Bradley and Maria Caulfield sent resignation letters on Tuesday afternoon, following the dramatic exit from government of David Davis on Sunday night and Boris Johnson on Monday afternoon.

Both Bradley and Caulfield said the cabinet's Brexit decision for a so-called Northern Ireland "backstop" – which requires the UK to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland under all negotiating scenarios – was the main reason they could no longer support May's approach to Brexit.

"The policy may assuage vested interests but the voters will find out and their representatives will be found out," Caulfield wrote. "This policy will be bad for our country and bad for the Party."



"The direct consequences of that will be Prime Minister Corbyn," she said.

Until his announcement today, Bradley was best known for having to apologise for libelling Jeremy Corbyn and for suggesting that unemployed people should have vasectomies.