Someone Thought It Would Be A Good Idea For Theresa May To Stand In Front Of Some Bricks. It Was In Fact A Bad Idea.

Prime minister Theresa May set aside Monday morning for a big speech about housing, aimed at getting on the front foot with voters who want to buy their first home.
May talked about increasing housing supply, while also taking time to swipe "nimby councils" and the fat bonuses paid to property developers for making it harder for young first-time buyers.
Naturally, May's media team decided to stage the occasion on the set of a Pink Floyd music video, with a clear brick theme.
One problem: On TV, those bricks looked like they were swallowing the prime minister.
All the bricks weren't even the same size! Who built this brick lectern?
Advertisement
It was probably a great idea when it came up in the media team's strategy meeting.
In practice, not so much.
The possibilities for topical metaphors were endless.
Advertisement
Even the Liberal Democrats were building on the meme.
Advertisement
It's never a great sign when that brickpocalypse isn't even your worst backdrop-related fail in the last six months.
Mark Di Stefano is a Media and Politics Reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.