Rupert Murdoch's Attempted Takeover Of Sky Has Been Provisionally Blocked

In a huge blow to the media mogul, British regulators said the Murdoch family would have too much influence over public opinion if the deal went ahead.

Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

Rupert Murdoch's latest attempt to takeover the British satellite company Sky, which includes the 24-hour news channel Sky News, has been provisionally blocked by British regulators over concerns the Murdoch family would have too much control over the British media.

The Competition and Markets Authority made provisional findings on Tuesday morning, with the regulator deciding 21st Century Fox's complete takeover of Sky would be against "the public interest".

It singled out the Murdoch family's potential influence over British public opinion.

"... (it) could give the (Murdoch family trust) greater control over Sky News, and that, in combination with its existing control over News Corp’s newspaper titles, this could lead to too much influence over public opinion and the political agenda."

The longtime opponents to the deal, including politicians like Labour's Ed Miliband and Tom Watson, were celebrating the CMA's decision to say "no to the Murdochs".

Ed Miliband @Ed_Miliband

Tom Watson @tom_watson

This is a developing story.

Mark Di Stefano is a Media and Politics Reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

