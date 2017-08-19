We Ranked All The Ridiculous Bullshit That Happened In Australian Politics This Week

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

It's rare for a majority government to lose a vote because it controls the agenda and should put things up it knows it'll win.

But late on Tuesday, Labor caught the government flat-footed and won a vote on some amendments to Great Barrier Reef legislation.

The next morning the government moved to censure Labor's Penny Wong in the Senate and lost again (though they don't have a majority there).

In any other week this would have been a bigger deal but LOL it was this week.