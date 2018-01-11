Nigel Farage Just Said He Might Back A Second EU Referendum

Nigel Farage has opened the door to supporting a second referendum on UK membership of the EU, saying it could finally "kill off" resistance to the move for a generation.

The former UKIP leader told Channel 5's The Wright Stuff programme on Thursday morning that he would consider supporting a second national vote in an effort to end the political opposition to Brexit.

"Maybe, just maybe I’m reaching the point of thinking that we should have a second referendum," Farage said. "I think if we had a second referendum on EU membership we’d kill it off for a generation.

"The percentage that would vote Leave next time would be very much bigger than it was last time round."

Host Matthew Wright asked whether Farage wanted a referendum on the "whole thing", which led to Farage suggesting a "multiple choice referendum" would "confuse people".

