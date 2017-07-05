This Sums Up Being A Muslim Politician On TV In 2017

G'day and welcome to Aussie politics. This story begins with this man here flashing the peace sign, Australia's first Muslim MP Ed Husic.

The second figure is the former speaker of the Australian parliament Bronwyn Bishop, whose taxpayer-funded flight on a helicopter erupted into a scandal known as "choppergate", which resulted in her losing her job and being dumped by her party.

On Tuesday night Husic and Bishop appeared together on Sky News, with the former speaker asking the current Labor MP whether she could pose a question. Husic was game, even giving her a little pat.

Bishop asked Husic "how strongly you've spoken out against issues regarding Muslim terrorism?", which we can agree isn't that much of a question, but we can get to that later.

Husic cracked a smile and tried to laugh off the question.

Fellow panelist Dee Madigan chimed in with, "Oh Ed, you’re personally responsible for speaking out on all issues of Muslim terrorism".

Bishop replied, "Well make some now", and Husic was like, are you for real?

Husic, quite rationally, told Bishop that just because she hadn't seen them, doesn't mean he hasn't said them. Bishop wouldn't let go, asking him to repeat them.

Madigan snapped, standing up for Husic and calling the whole situation "bullshit".

BuzzFeed News spoke to Husic in the wake of the exchange, who said the problem with Bishop is that she wasn't actually posing a question.

"It wasn't a question being posed, it was a statement being made, cloaked as a question," Husic said. "Implicit in the question is the view I haven't done enough to speak out against extremism.

"Just because some people couldn't be bothered to find out what I've said, and how often I haven spoken up against extremists, doesn't mean I haven't said anything at all.

"By the way, if someone has a handy guide to help me [understand] what 'speaking up enough' involves, then let me hear what that is."