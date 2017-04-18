Theresa May Is Seeking An Early General Election On 8 June

Theresa May will ask MPs to clear the way for an early general election on 8 June in a dramatic reversal of her repeated assertions that she would not go to the country before May 2020.



In a surprise announcement outside 10 Downing Street on Tuesday morning, the prime minister said she would move a motion in the Commons on Wednesday, which will require a two thirds majority to pass.

The election will effectively be a second referendum on Brexit. Throwing down the gauntlet to Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP, May said she was seeking an election because Brexit required political unity. "The country is coming together but Westminster is not," she said, criticising opposition parties for "political game playing".



"We need a general election and we need one now," she said.

"In recent weeks Labour have threatened to vote against the final agreement we reach with the European Union. The Liberal Democrats said they want to grind the business of government to a standstill.

"The Scottish National Party say they will vote against the legislation that formally repeals Britain's membership of the European Union. And un-elected members of the House of Lords have vowed to fight us every step of the way."

"If we do not hold a general election now, their political game playing will continue."

She added: "It will be a choice between strong and stable leadership in the national interest, with me as your prime minister, or weak and unstable government under a coalition led by Jeremy Corbyn."