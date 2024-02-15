“I decided to pursue further education and picked architecture in the hopes of becoming a furniture designer. After finishing my degree, I [looked] for a job for over a year and eventually lost my motivation to become an architect. Today, I work in construction.

I wish that my parents would have encouraged me to explore academics early on. Had they pushed me in the right direction and been a bit more critical of my choices, I’d probably led a quite different life today. If I could go back and start over, I’d study medicine.”

—Tommy

2. Cared for their own mental health: “I wish my parents had treated their own trauma before they had kids. Both experienced significant traumatic events and were just expected to deal with them on their own. As a result, both have extremely low-stress tolerances, are quick to anger, are extremely sensitive, and avoid anything stressful at all.

“They might have parented with better restraint and more patience, and wouldn’t have passed on their trauma responses to their kids if they had gotten proper treatment — and grew up in a society that didn’t stigmatize people who seek that treatment.”

—Karen

3. Taught us financial literacy: “I wish my parents talked to me and taught me about credit and investing. I got married young, at 19, and struggled financially with my husband for years. I finally started learning and teaching myself about credit and 401ks/IRAs at 30 and started fixing my credit. I’m 41 and hope to finally buy my first home with my husband next year.”

“I am a parent. My two oldest, 17 and 20, have been on my credit cards as an authorized buyer since they were 16. They both have been working since 16 so I opened up a ROTH IRA for each of them, which they contribute to monthly, along with high-interest savings accounts. My 20-year-old’s credit is already over 750 and she has been able to get two car loans under her own name for her and her brother to pay. She’ll be able to buy a house within the next five years and they both will most likely be able to retire before 60!”

—S.C.