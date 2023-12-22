The Results Are In: These Are The 10 Worst U.S. States To Give Birth In

Expectant parents have plenty of decisions to worry over as they prepare to welcome a new little one: What will the baby eat? Where will the baby sleep? Who will care for the baby all day? Who will earn the income needed to keep a roof over your heads?

Moving to another state — or even just around the corner — isn’t usually in the cards for families anticipating such a huge transition in their lives. But it can be helpful to know where your state stands when it comes to meeting the needs of families with newborns.

Though factors like where you work and proximity to family will have the biggest effect on which state you decide to call home, knowing how the numbers stack up in different places when it comes to baby-related measures can also help your family plan for your future.

WalletHub has just published its 2023 list of the Best and Worst States to Have a Baby. States were ranked in each of the following categories: cost, including the costs of both childbirth and early child care; health care, including rates of infant and child mortality, postpartum depression and the numbers of OB-GYNs, midwives and fertility clinics per capita; baby-friendliness, including parental leave policies and share of nationally accredited child care centers; and family-friendliness, with scores from this year’s WalletHub list of the Best and Worst States to Raise a Family.

The top 10 states overall have a few things in common, such as most being in the country’s northern half and having adopted the Medicaid expansion, which has been linked to a decrease in maternal and infant mortality rates.

The top-ranked states are, in order:

1. Massachusetts