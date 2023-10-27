BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You're Still Waiting For Your Dream Kitchen, These 30 Wayfair Products Are One Step Closer To Getting It

    Time to get rid of those 1,345 takeout menus.

    Maria Sabella
    by Maria Sabella

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An oven-safe skillet with an easy-to-grip handle that's one of those pieces you'll own for years to come. You can use it to cook a great steak, bake a scrumptious dessert, or serve up a delish deep-dish pizza... the possibilities are endless (and super delicious).

    Reviewer image of a an egg skillet hash with toast in the cast iron skillet on their kitchen island
    Andrea/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Durable. Will last a lifetime! Professional grade." —Rhonda

    Price: $28.35 

    2. A 10-piece Rachael Ray bakeware set with literally every baking pan you could ever need. Want to make a cake? Breakfast muffins? Craving some banana bread? This set's got you covered.

    a reviewer photo of the set
    Rebecca/Wayfair

    This set includes two baking sheets, four cake pans, one muffin pan, one lid, and two loaf pans. 

    Promising review: "This bakeware set is well-constructed and attractive also. My muffins and cakes come out beautiful and they are not burned on the bottom and they come out of the pans with ease. I highly recommend this set." —Denise

    Price: $99.95 (originally $220, also available as a four-piece set)

    3. A 10-piece food storage container set so you can store all the delicious food you've been cheffing up. The containers come with airtight lids so everything stays nice and fresh, and unlike flimsy plastic Tupperware, the glass is highly durable and a much better way to store food.

    Person placing veggies in one of the containers
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect for me and my storage needs. As a one person household living in a downsized home, I need smaller storage solutions. These storage containers suit my needs perfectly. Plus, love the freezer and dishwasher safe features." —Cynthia

    Price: $39.99 

    4. An Instant Pot pressure cooker to take the ~pressure~ off dinnertime. The takeout place is going to really miss you, because cooking at home just got so much faster and easier.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love the Instant Pot. I have been using it daily. It makes life easy and cooking so much easier." —Lynette

    Price: $199.99 (originally $241.99)

    5. A 12-piece knife block set with 5,700+ 5-star reviews that prove it's definitely worth the investment. Get this set and next thing you know, you'll be slicing onions like one of those Food Network pros (instead of spending forever trying to chop one with a blunt knife you've had for years).

    Reviewer image of the knife block in their kitchen
    Traci/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely fabulous set. My husband is a former chef and we were looking for an everyday set for home cooking without spending a fortune. This set has been fantastic. High quality, great knives. Recommend highly." —Christine

    Price: $119.95 (originally $296.50, also available in a 15-piece set)

    6. A rotating waffle maker for every breakfast lover out there. This baby will settle the waffles vs. pancakes battle once and for all — there's nothing like crispy, golden brown waffles drenched in maple syrup and topped with a mountain of fresh fruit, and now you'll always be just minutes away from all that deliciousness.

    The waffle maker on a kitchen counter
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Quick and easy to use. Waffles cooked perfectly. Love being able to make two at the same time!" —Camilla

    Price: $49.99

    7. A four-piece food storage container set to organize your pantry, because cooking is so much easier if you can actually find what you need. Keep staples neatly stored in these airtight containers that look beautiful and keep items fresher for longer.

    Reviewer image of the four containers filled with pantry staples
    Brenda/Wayfair

    Promising review: "These clear containers are perfect for my small pantry. Can see the product and they stack so well. Great product." —Suzi

    Price: $31.99 (originally $39.99, available in eight colors)

    8. A Dash compact air fryer so you can enjoy the taste of fried food minus the post-fried food stomach ache. It delivers a perfectly crispy texture without adding any oil or butter which totally makes an extra portion of fries acceptable, right?!

    Wayfair, Evelyn/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this purchase! So far I have used everyday since I brought it and have cooked everything from breakfast to dinners in it. You can actually taste the difference in the foods you make and see the oils that would have been in them had you made it on the stove. Another convenience with this is it cuts cooking time in half! Highly recommend this product!" —Evelyn

    Price: $49.99 (originally $69.99; available in four colors)

    9. A 13-piece utensil set that includes a whisk, a pizza cutter, tongs, and other absolute must-haves — because, how have you lived without a potato masher for this long?! It's sturdy and practical thanks to its stainless-steel construction and nonstick nylon heads that won't leave horrifying marks all over your pots and pans.

    a reviewer photo of the set
    JP/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am totally enjoying my new utensil set, I was blown away by how many pieces came with it. Very glad I ordered it! The black and stainless steel matches my kitchen decor. And the price was off the hook awesome! Thanks Wayfair!" —Cynthia

    Price: $20.99 (originally $30; available in two colors)

    10. An 11-piece Cuisinart nonstick cookware set so you finally have the right pan to cook an omelet, make chicken stock, and sear a steak. The set is easy to clean, oven-safe, and stackable for compact storage.

    Wayfair, Suzanne/Wayfair

    This set includes one stock pot, two saucepans, two frying pans, one saute pan, one steamer, and four lids.

    Promising review: "Love this set. It is easy to stack. The nonstick is great and I can easily wash them either by hand or in a dishwasher. The pans are oven safe and fared well in a 450-degree oven. Highly recommend these!!" —Shahid

    Price: $119.95 (originally $340; available in two colors)

    11. A blender and chopper to make smoothies or margaritas... the choice is yours. Regardless, this blender crushes ice and frozen fruit in seconds, so you can enjoy the smoothest smoothies and tastiest drinks at home or on the go.

    Blender with fruit and ice inside
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Best investment in a blender you can make. Takes only seconds to make my breakfast shake." —D. W.

    Price: $47.99 (originally $54.99)

    12. A Le Creuset Dutch oven that's an investment, yes, but one you'll reap the benefits of for years to come. This French staple is every chef's best friend because it does it all — from making delicious stews to baking the perfect loaf of sourdough.

    Wayfair, Linda/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I have been looking for a Dutch oven for a while and finally splurged and I couldn’t be happier. The amount of recipes I don’t have to skip over anymore is incredible and the food cooks so evenly!" —Briley

    Price: $159.95+ (available in seven sizes and 14 colors)

    13. A handy utensil crock with a cork bottom so you don't burn your pancakes just because you can't find the whisk. Corral utensils in this cute crock next to the stove and you'll find yourself being way more efficient in the kitchen.

    Reviewer image of crock filled with utensils next to a fruit bowl on a kitchen countertop
    Julie/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Plenty of room for 12+ utensils and the cork on bottom is a great idea — keeps from making noise on granite countertop." —Erik

    Price: $34.99

    14. A KitchenAid stand mixer with a reputation for being *the* ultimate kitchen must-have. If you've wanted one for years and aren't sure whether it's really worth the hype, we, and the thousands of reviewers who gave it a 5-star rating, are here to tell you — yes, yes it is.

    Wayfair, Christine/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I have wanted a KitchenAid stand mixer for years. The ease of using and being able to do other things is such a time saver and wonderfully priced too! I was extremely happy to receive it so quickly and in perfect condition. The Metallic Black color is PERFECT for my kitchen!" —Laura

    Price: $449.99 (available in 25 colors)

    15. A narrow rolling storage cart to keep spices and seasonings on hand when the dish just... needs a little something. Utilize the space between the stove and counter that would otherwise be wasted (and never have to go fishing for random pieces of food that keep falling into that abyss again).

    ruth/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Genius product for wasted, useless, narrow spaces. We use for bath items like bubbles and extra wash rags. Came assembled in some legit padded boxes. DIY screw-on rollers came with it." —Mary

    Price: $145 (available in two colors)

    16. A two-tiered fruit bowl for a place to keep avocados so you can quickly make guac when they hit that 30-second window of being perfectly ripe.

    Fruit inside the wire basket
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I loveeeeee this fruit basket, exactly what I was looking for. Came assembled and great style." —Bree

    Price: $25.99 (originally $35.99; available in two colors)

    17. A marble lazy Susan so you can organize condiments and avoid rummaging through 12 shelves when you only have 30 minutes to cook dinner. The adjustable turntable rotates easily and fits a ton of bottles, spices, or cans — plus, it'll give your kitchen such a neat and organized look.

    Reviewer image of the marble lazy Susan with oils and salt next to the stove
    Herbert/Wayfair

    Promising review: "A helpful and stylish way to hold napkins and condiments on our dining table!" —Amy

    Price: $32.52

    18. A rolling kitchen cart with a solid wood top if you need a little extra prep space, but don't have room for a kitchen island. This rolling cart, which has two spacious shelves for extra dishes or cookbooks and a beautiful wood worktop.

    Wayfair, Norma/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I was very happy with the quality and function of the kitchen cart. I liked that it has wheels in the back for easy access to clean. The size was perfect for what I needed." —Carol

    Price: $148.99

    19. A Cuisinart toaster oven to make a quick dinner or reheat leftovers. It fits a full pizza or six slices of bread... depending on how hungry you are!

    Amanda/Wayfair, Raneta/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Works great. Cooks fast and oil free. Great for fast lunches. Frozen egg rolls are a snap and come out hot and crispy." —Lee

    Price: $99.95 (originally $165)

    20. A wood cake stand with a glass dome so you can display your gorgeous baked creations. And keep them nice and fresh, because what's better than a homemade muffin and a giant cup of coffee to start your day.

    Reviewer image of the cake stand with a chocolate cake inside it
    Erika/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Gorgeous cake stand. I use it for cookies, cakes, all things baked. It's beautiful." —Jennifer

    Price: $59.99 

    21. A 10-quart slow cooker if you've vowed to stop eating out every night. Get yourself this slow cooker and let it do all the work for you, then, like magic, you'll have a homemade meal at the end of the day (and since it's a 10-quart size, enough leftovers to last you for days).

    The slow cooker with a roast and veggies inside it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Biggest slow cooker ever!! I love it! Now I have room for all the extra vegetables we love to have for leftovers! It’s exactly as pictured and simple to use with only three settings: warm, low and high. Side handles fold down for storage!" —T

    Price: $50.98 (originally $69.99)

    22. A monogrammed charcuterie board to take wine and cheese night to the next level. The dishwasher-safe (woohoo!) board comes with four cheese knives and a ceramic olive bowl, and there's even an option to get it personalized.

    Reviewer image of the wooden board with a charcuterie spread
    Anonymous/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love Love love it! Used it a few times and got a lot of compliments!" —Anonymous

    Price: $43.99 (originally $57.50; available with personalization options)

    23. A 16-piece stoneware dinnerware set because if you're gonna up your chef game, you're gonna need dishes to match. This classic set comes in white and blue and adds just enough farmhouse charm to make you feel like you're Joanna Gaines herself.

    the white dinnerware set
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love them! Cute, rustic, durable and dishwasher safe." —Megan

    Price: $41.99 (originally $69.99; available in two colors)

    24. And to go with your new dishes, a stylish 20-piece flatware set to make every meal feel extra special. It includes dinner and salad forks, teaspoons, tablespoons, and dinner knives, and it's dishwasher safe so you don't have to bother with hand washing.

    the gold toned flatware set
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great quality and color. Sturdy and durable. Great purchase!" —Ciara

    Price: $53.99 (originally $81.99; available in three colors)

    25. A ceramic baking pan you'll be using for every meal you make from now on. Lasagna? Baked potatoes? Apple crisp? It's super practical and pretty enough to go directly from oven to table, no serving dishes necessary.

    The baking dish with food in it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this new pan! Made lasagna and breakfast French toast. Large and deep!" —Tonya

    Price: $39.99 (originally $80)

    26. An Vitamix immersion blender so you can make the creamiest soups, sans lumps of vegetables. You can vary the speed and blend in any container — i.e. straight in the pot!

    The blender
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I’ve always wanted an immersion blender but never splurged. I love this and I wish I had gotten it sooner. It is so easy to use and I love that the bottom has rubber protection so I don’t damage my pots. My coffee frother just broke so I may give this a try lol!" —Diana

    Price: $149.95 

    27. A smooth-touch can opener for a much safer and easier way to open cans. The top keeps the can in place while the opener delivers a clean cut; no more dangerously jagged edges to deal with.

    Person using the opener to open a can
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Lovely, sleek design. I love how the top snaps down to hold the can in place." —Rose

    Price: $35.69 (originally $39.99)

    28. A pair of wall-mounted pot racks if your kitchen cabinets are bursting at the seams and can't possibly hold one. more. thing. Get these sleek racks and keep your most-used skillets on hand while utilizing the wall for a great space-saving hack.

    Reviewer image of the pot racks in their kitchen
    Angela/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This was a huge space saver, simple and easy to install! We don’t have much for cabinet space in our kitchen, this was a fantastic and welcome addition. Would definitely buy again!" —Angela

    Price: $38.99 for a pair (originally $54.99; available in two sizes)

    29. A set of three stainless-steel mixing bowls with lids that can be used for tossing a salad, mixing cake batter, or storing leftovers. They're super durable and a kitchen staple that will last you for years, unlike plastic ones that easily crack and get scratched up.

    Reviewer image of the bowls and lids
    Kelly/Wayfair

    Promising review: "These bowls are extremely nice and the lids are of good quality. Furthermore, they have a measuring mark to measure your ingredients." —Naomi

    Price: $22.37 (originally $26) 

    30. A panini press so you can easily whip up a gourmet sandwich anytime you want — ooey-gooey cheese and all. Just assemble your sandwich, press down the lid, and you'll have perfect grill marks and a deliciously melted interior in minutes.

    Panini press with sandwiches inside
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Oh my gosh! AMAZING! I literally have sandwiches every day and as a mom of six, whipping together some grilled cheese has become so much faster and my kids seem to like the taste more!" —Michelle

    Price: $39.99 (originally $44.99)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.