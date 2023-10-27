If You're Still Waiting For Your Dream Kitchen, These 30 Wayfair Products Are One Step Closer To Getting It

1. An oven-safe skillet with an easy-to-grip handle that's one of those pieces you'll own for years to come. You can use it to cook a great steak, bake a scrumptious dessert, or serve up a delish deep-dish pizza... the possibilities are endless (and super delicious).
2. A 10-piece Rachael Ray bakeware set with literally every baking pan you could ever need. Want to make a cake? Breakfast muffins? Craving some banana bread? This set's got you covered.
3. A 10-piece food storage container set so you can store all the delicious food you've been cheffing up. The containers come with airtight lids so everything stays nice and fresh, and unlike flimsy plastic Tupperware, the glass is highly durable and a much better way to store food.
4. An Instant Pot pressure cooker to take the ~pressure~ off dinnertime. The takeout place is going to really miss you, because cooking at home just got so much faster and easier.
5. A 12-piece knife block set with 5,700+ 5-star reviews that prove it's definitely worth the investment. Get this set and next thing you know, you'll be slicing onions like one of those Food Network pros (instead of spending forever trying to chop one with a blunt knife you've had for years).
6. A rotating waffle maker for every breakfast lover out there. This baby will settle the waffles vs. pancakes battle once and for all — there's nothing like crispy, golden brown waffles drenched in maple syrup and topped with a mountain of fresh fruit, and now you'll always be just minutes away from all that deliciousness.
7. A four-piece food storage container set to organize your pantry, because cooking is so much easier if you can actually find what you need. Keep staples neatly stored in these airtight containers that look beautiful and keep items fresher for longer.
8. A Dash compact air fryer so you can enjoy the taste of fried food minus the post-fried food stomach ache. It delivers a perfectly crispy texture without adding any oil or butter which totally makes an extra portion of fries acceptable, right?!
9. A 13-piece utensil set that includes a whisk, a pizza cutter, tongs, and other absolute must-haves — because, how have you lived without a potato masher for this long?! It's sturdy and practical thanks to its stainless-steel construction and nonstick nylon heads that won't leave horrifying marks all over your pots and pans.
10. An 11-piece Cuisinart nonstick cookware set so you finally have the right pan to cook an omelet, make chicken stock, and sear a steak. The set is easy to clean, oven-safe, and stackable for compact storage.
11. A blender and chopper to make smoothies or margaritas... the choice is yours. Regardless, this blender crushes ice and frozen fruit in seconds, so you can enjoy the smoothest smoothies and tastiest drinks at home or on the go.
12. A Le Creuset Dutch oven that's an investment, yes, but one you'll reap the benefits of for years to come. This French staple is every chef's best friend because it does it all — from making delicious stews to baking the perfect loaf of sourdough.
13. A handy utensil crock with a cork bottom so you don't burn your pancakes just because you can't find the whisk. Corral utensils in this cute crock next to the stove and you'll find yourself being way more efficient in the kitchen.
14. A KitchenAid stand mixer with a reputation for being *the* ultimate kitchen must-have. If you've wanted one for years and aren't sure whether it's really worth the hype, we, and the thousands of reviewers who gave it a 5-star rating, are here to tell you — yes, yes it is.
15. A narrow rolling storage cart to keep spices and seasonings on hand when the dish just... needs a little something. Utilize the space between the stove and counter that would otherwise be wasted (and never have to go fishing for random pieces of food that keep falling into that abyss again).
16. A two-tiered fruit bowl for a place to keep avocados so you can quickly make guac when they hit that 30-second window of being perfectly ripe.
17. A marble lazy Susan so you can organize condiments and avoid rummaging through 12 shelves when you only have 30 minutes to cook dinner. The adjustable turntable rotates easily and fits a ton of bottles, spices, or cans — plus, it'll give your kitchen such a neat and organized look.
18. A rolling kitchen cart with a solid wood top if you need a little extra prep space, but don't have room for a kitchen island. This rolling cart, which has two spacious shelves for extra dishes or cookbooks and a beautiful wood worktop.
19. A Cuisinart toaster oven to make a quick dinner or reheat leftovers. It fits a full pizza or six slices of bread... depending on how hungry you are!
20. A wood cake stand with a glass dome so you can display your gorgeous baked creations. And keep them nice and fresh, because what's better than a homemade muffin and a giant cup of coffee to start your day.
21. A 10-quart slow cooker if you've vowed to stop eating out every night. Get yourself this slow cooker and let it do all the work for you, then, like magic, you'll have a homemade meal at the end of the day (and since it's a 10-quart size, enough leftovers to last you for days).
22. A monogrammed charcuterie board to take wine and cheese night to the next level. The dishwasher-safe (woohoo!) board comes with four cheese knives and a ceramic olive bowl, and there's even an option to get it personalized.
23. A 16-piece stoneware dinnerware set because if you're gonna up your chef game, you're gonna need dishes to match. This classic set comes in white and blue and adds just enough farmhouse charm to make you feel like you're Joanna Gaines herself.
24. And to go with your new dishes, a stylish 20-piece flatware set to make every meal feel extra special. It includes dinner and salad forks, teaspoons, tablespoons, and dinner knives, and it's dishwasher safe so you don't have to bother with hand washing.
25. A ceramic baking pan you'll be using for every meal you make from now on. Lasagna? Baked potatoes? Apple crisp? It's super practical and pretty enough to go directly from oven to table, no serving dishes necessary.
26. An Vitamix immersion blender so you can make the creamiest soups, sans lumps of vegetables. You can vary the speed and blend in any container — i.e. straight in the pot!
27. A smooth-touch can opener for a much safer and easier way to open cans. The top keeps the can in place while the opener delivers a clean cut; no more dangerously jagged edges to deal with.
28. A pair of wall-mounted pot racks if your kitchen cabinets are bursting at the seams and can't possibly hold one. more. thing. Get these sleek racks and keep your most-used skillets on hand while utilizing the wall for a great space-saving hack.
29. A set of three stainless-steel mixing bowls with lids that can be used for tossing a salad, mixing cake batter, or storing leftovers. They're super durable and a kitchen staple that will last you for years, unlike plastic ones that easily crack and get scratched up.
30. A panini press so you can easily whip up a gourmet sandwich anytime you want — ooey-gooey cheese and all. Just assemble your sandwich, press down the lid, and you'll have perfect grill marks and a deliciously melted interior in minutes.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.