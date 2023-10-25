BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

    See you in two Prime shipping days, towel heater.

    Maria Sabella
    by Maria Sabella

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Popular products from this list

    • A vegetable chopper with over 68,000 5-star reviews you'll seriously wish you would have bought sooner because you'll never shed a tear while "chopping" onions again. This nifty little gadget does all the work for you; meal prep just got so much easier.

      View in list

    • A pair of KitchenAid all-purpose shears if the old pair you've been using is so blunt, it's not ~cutting~ it anymore. These are strong and durable and fit for pretty much any household task, from trimming pie crust to snapping fresh herbs.

      View in list

    • A furry chair to cozy up in with a good book and a hot cup o' something. It has extra plush padding for ultimate comfort and comes with 4,700+ perfect reviews that rave about how good it is, so be prepared for it to be your new napping spot, WFH location, and more.

      View in list

    1. A heated foot massager to keep your feet nice and toasty throughout the cold months. It helps relieve muscle and nerve pain and cleverly converts into a back and neck massager when you remove the top cover.

    Reviewer with their feet inside the massager
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product so much! One of the best purchases I’ve ever made! I have to wear heels to work, so by the end of the day my feet are hurting. This product has changed my overall mood and has helped my chronic feet pain so much! The best part about this product is the versatility, you can easily unzip the massager and use it as a back massager too! Love this product!" —Esther

    Price: $49.99+ (available in five colors)

    2. A leather conditioner so you can save yourself the money you'd spend on replacing old leather pieces and magically revive them instead. This treatment provides protection for up to six months and is a fan favorite with tens of thousands of rave reviews.

    Reviewer image of their leather couch with the right side treated with the conditioner
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was so scared my leather couch was garbage. It was so rough and dried out. I was searching for a new couch, and I figured I’d give a conditioner a shot because I trashed this sectional we JUST got. One application of this, and it’s brought back to life. It soaked in the conditioner overnight and looked like a brand new couch in the morning! I am SO amazed with this product! Highly recommend." —Alexa Freeborn

    Price: $19.99+ (available in three sizes)

    3. A pair of KitchenAid all-purpose shears if the old pair you've been using is so blunt, it's not ~cutting~ it anymore. These are strong and durable and fit for pretty much any household task, from trimming pie crust to snapping fresh herbs.

    Reviewer holding the gray kitchen scissors
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these shears! I had the same pair from years ago and they lasted me a long time. I love them so much I go the same pair. Easy to use and cut things very easily." —Nancy M.

    Price: $8.99 (available in seven colors)

    4. A four-pack of oven rack guards so you can stop burning your arms every time you check on your baked creations. The silicone guards wrap around the front of each rack and can easily be trimmed down to size to fit your oven.

    Reviewer image of the red guard on an oven rack
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Sometimes it's the littlest things that makes our life easier! These 'bumpers' keep your/my wrists from getting burned while checking or removing things from the oven. I wish I had them years ago. Definitely recommend. P.S. a very cool inexpensive gift." —robert hursh

    Price: $7.16+ (available in three colors)

    5. And speaking of towels, a towel warmer for the ultimate luxury. What could be better than wrapping yourself in a cozy, warm towel on a brutally cold and dark morning?! Yeah, you're definitely gonna want to add this one to your cart.

    Reviewer image of the lidded towel warmer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best! Heats up quickly and is super warm!!" —Jennifer M

    Price: $94.99+ (available in five colors)

    6. A stainless steel cleaner kit to get those pesky fingerprints off your appliances. It includes a spray, microfiber cloth, and wipes to quickly clean surfaces and restore a like-new sparkle.

    Reviewer image of their stainless steel stove before and after using the cleaning wipes
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Fridge had bad water stains from ice maker. The product worked with very little effort. Have tried other products, spent a lot of money and they didn't work at all. I'm very pleased and have already recommended the product to others. I'm very happy." —Wally

    Price: $23.98

    7. A dual breakfast sandwich maker that'll save you time and money, and every bite will make you wonder why it took you so long to get this amazing appliance.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wish I bought this sooner. I have a breakfast sandwich every morning. Mine is better than any fast food place, and this saves me so much money monthly. Great buy!" —Lucky jo filkins

    Price: $42.99

    8. A freestanding coat rack to maximize any teeny-tiny corner and turn it into valuable storage space. Use it for your ever-growing hat collection or to hold coats in the entryway so you don't have to apologize to guests for the floor coat storage every. darn. time.

    Reviewer image of the light wood coat rack with hats hanging on it in the corner of a room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Honestly, so pleasantly surprised by this one. I put together the entire thing before my pot of coffee was done brewing. Easy, stable, well worth the cost." —JohnaR

    Price: $26.99+ (available in two finishes)

    9. A two-pack of kitchen sink strainers you'll be so happy you finally bought because you won't have to deal with a creepy clogged drain again. They'll keep your sink nice and clean, and since they're made from stainless steel, you can just pop them in the dishwasher to keep them clean and shiny.

    Reviewer image of strainer in kitchen sink
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wish I had bought these sooner! So much better than any of the plastic/rubberized ones that stain. These metal strainers do not move around, and they catch so much gunk that doesn't go down the drains now. Easy to clean in the sink with a brush, or throw them in the dishwasher on occasion to clean. I've had these for a few months now, and they are just as shiny as the day I bought them, and they keep so much debris from going down the drains. Very useful items." —RSU

    Price: $10.99

    10. A snap-on strainer to make draining hot water so much easier, not to mention safer. If you're constantly burning yourself while making a weekly pasta Bolognese, get yourself one of these snap-on strainers.

    green clip-on strainer attached to silver pot with pasta shells inside
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wish I had bought this sooner! It stays secure when pouring water out of the pot, and I no longer have to wash a separate colander." —getfuzzy77

    Price: $13.99+ (available in four colors)

    11. A vegetable chopper with over 68,000 5-star reviews you'll seriously wish you would have bought sooner because you'll never shed a tear while "chopping" onions again. This nifty little gadget does all the work for you; meal prep just got so much easier.

    Reviewer image of chopped onions next to chopping tool
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this kitchen tool. Easy to use. Makes chopping veggies a fast, easy task. Wish I had bought one sooner." —todd

    Price: $24.99+ (available in four colors and four styles)

    12. A pair of ankle boots because everyone needs a good pair of this fall staple in their closet. Shoppers rave about how nice these look and how comfortable they are. They're also under $50, if you can believe it.

    Reviewer wearing the brown suede ankle boots
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The cutest and most comfortable booties I’ve ever purchased. Can dress them up or wear them casual. I’m a size 7 in shoes, but I had to order a size 7 1/2, so go up a 1/2 size when ordering." —Melissa M. 

    Price: $40.80 (available in sizes 5–13 and in five colors)

    13. A six-pack of dryer balls that come with a citrus essential oil to make your laundry smell like an orange grove. They're also a great way to replace disposable dryer sheets and save money in the long run.

    Reviewer holding the dryer balls
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I avoid laundry products like detergents/dryer sheets that have fragrances and other harmful chemicals due to sensitive skin. Although my clothes were clean, they just didn’t smell like anything. Now they smell wonderful and I’m happy to use something reusable unlike dryer sheets!" —Ashlyn Simpson

    Price: $23.99 (available with four different essential oils)

    14. A four-pack of magnetic hooks to turn the side of your fridge into some much needed storage space. They have extra-strong industrial magnets to keep them in place without the need for any drilling or messy adhesive.

    Reviewer image of hooks on their fridge holding aprons and pot holders
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great hooks with a very strong magnet that hold a lot of weight. Once attached to a metal surface, they’re pretty hard to move. Very well-made, excellent quality, and with four to a pack, they’re a great value." —OurSwingingLifestyle

    Price: $7.99 (available in four sizes and 11 colors)

    15. A high-pressure shower head that's a cheap way to upgrade your bathroom, not to mention your morning routine. It comes with 32,000+ 5-star reviews and if you're sick and tired of the trickling stream of water taking for-freaking-ever to rinse out shampoo, this one's for you.

    Reviewer image of the shower head on the wall in their bathroom
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The pressure and stream of water is wonderful. The best shower head I've ever had!" —Kathy

    Price: $34.99+ (available in four finishes and two styles)

    16. A cable organizer to declutter your desk if its surface is currently hiding under a jumbled mess of tangled cables.

    Reviewer image of multiple cables in the gray organizer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was perfect for my bedside table to plug in my phone, AirPods, and iPad to charge. No tangling of cords and made everything look neat and orderly. Great little gadget — highly recommend!" —Claudine Heaven

    Price: $5.24 (available in four colors)

    17. A rolling garden tool organizer if your garage floor is currently nonexistent because it's covered with every rake, mop, and shovel you own. Get this sturdy utility cart and you'll gain extra storage space and always know where your tools are.

    Reviewer image of their garden tools in the organizer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This little handy organizer is greaaattt!!! I was able to fit all my yard tools that were scattered everywhere in my garage right into it. Excellent organizer to clear up space in the garage." —Teama Martinez

    Price: $40.90

    18. A wood floor polish to make your hardwood floors look brand new again. Apply the solution, spread it around with a mop, then wait for 30 minutes before fighting the urge to grab some fuzzy socks to slide around in. Hey, it's just a way to buff them out, right?!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is really easy to put on and adds a shine to hardwood floors that makes them look new. My mother-in-law came over the morning after I did my floors with this, and she jumped onto the mat because she thought the floors were wet. Absolutely fabulous. We even used it on a piece of wooden furniture that had lost its luster." —Suzanne DeRosa

    Price: $19.99+ (available in two sizes and multi-packs)

    19. An acrylic magnetic calendar if you're always forgetting your dog's vet appointments, not to mention people's birthdays. Stay on top of everything with this stylish calendar on the side of your fridge that won't let you forget.

    Reviewer image of the clear acrylic calendar on their fridge
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This calendar has been so helpful! Since I am a busy mom on the go it was difficult keeping all of our day to day activities organized. This product has magnets that make it easy to set on the fridge for the whole family to view and keeps us all on the same page! It’s great." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $15.99 (also available as a memo board and a calendar and memo board combo)

    20. A furry chair to cozy up in with a good book and a hot cup o' something. It has extra plush padding for ultimate comfort and comes with 4,700+ perfect reviews that rave about how good it is, so be prepared for it to be your new napping spot, WFH location, and more.

    Reviewer image of the gray chair with pillows on it and lit up garland behind it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This chair is super comfortable and feels like I’m sitting on a pink cloud, lightweight so easy to take up any stairs, and is honestly just a very good chair. Totally recommend for anyone to get it." –Jackie

    Price: $99.99 (available in 10 colors)

    21. A rechargeable book light so you can read late into the night without disturbing anyone else. Just clip this nifty gadget onto your book and adjust the angle and brightness as needed.

    Reviewer image of the book light attached to the top of a book
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Battery life is amazing! I've gone through three books since buying this without having to charge it and honestly, it's so bright and I love that I can change the brightness to adjust to my preference. There are only three brightness level settings but either way I think that's good enough! One of the best purchases I've made this year." —Crystal Villagrana

    Price: $8.79+ (available in seven versions)

    22. An electric milk frother to make a coffee shop-level beverage in the comfort of your own home, in literally seconds. The frother also comes with a stainless-steel stand, so you won't be cluttering the junk drawer with yet another gadget.

    Reviewer image of a mug with froth on the top
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m a barista, and I’ve been looking for something that will help me recreate the drinks I make at work, without buying a 2,000-dollar espresso machine. This. product. is. it. It’s amazing. It creates a nice latte-like foam, in like, 30 seconds. You have to hold it at an angle, so I recommend using a steaming pitcher with it in order to create a milk vortex more quickly, so you get a nice, thick, layer of foam on your beverage. It’s easy to clean, and it’s an amazing product!! Highly recommend!!!" —Lisa

    Price: $6.99+ (available in 23 colors)

    23. A two-tier organizer if your vanity resembles the aftermath of a volcano explosion. Store everything in these stacked pull-out drawers that'll make you say, "Oh, I have a beautiful marble bathroom vanity?!" Who knew?

    Reviewer image of the two organizer used inside a bathroom vanity
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Easy to put together. Slides out great and holds a lot of items. I have it in my linen closet with bath towels and items I need for the shower, etc. Very well-made and worth the purchase." —Donna

    Price: $17.99 (available in four colors, individually and in packs of two and four)

    24. A set of 25 clear plastic containers to tackle the mess that is the vanity drawer. The set includes four different-sized organizers that come with little sticky dots for the bottoms to ensure they don't slide all over the place and make an even bigger mess than you had in the first place.

    Reviewer image of the clear organizers used in a bathroom drawer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These were perfect to organize my makeup and hair items. They came with little stickers for the feet to stop them from sliding in the drawer and they work great. This is a very nice looking set. I made sure to fully understand the size I was ordering and was very happy." —Wendy

    Price: $16.19 (also available in a set of 15, 37 and 60)

    25. A Souper freezer tray so you can freeze individual portions of leftover chili now that soup season is here. Instead of pitching leftovers, save them in this tray and you'll be oh-so-glad you did when dinnertime rolls around and you don't have to order out again.

    Reviewer image of leftovers in freezer tray
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I could not love this product more. When I first got it, I was excited to store up to 8 cups of soup in individual portions for easy lunches. Then, I realized I could pop the frozen soup out and store it in a bag while I freeze more soup. So...now I have frozen single servings of four kinds of soup, chili, and applesauce in my freezer. My teens are delighted to be able to grab what sounds good to them for lunch. I now feel like I should buy this for everyone I know because it so positively impacts our eating experience. I should be on a commercial for this or something." —Linnea

    Price: $19.95 (available in four colors and in a two-pack)

    26. A 12-pack of hanger organizers to maximize closet space if yours is bursting at the seams. You can hang them horizontally or vertically and you'll be amazed at how much room you gain — and therefore how much more shopping you can do.

    Reviewer image of the hanger used in their closet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you have a lot of clothing, this is good for you, because you can hang a number of things. I have to say, I am extremely impressed with this closet organizer. Did really create a lot of space, helped organize what I have. I like these hangers because they keep me organized." —Lee

    Price: $13.99+ (available in two colors)

    27. A Dash rapid egg cooker that has over 92,000 5-star reviews and is pretty much the only way you'll ever cook eggs again. If you don't own any Dash appliances yet, start with this one; it's a total game changer.

    Reviewer image of eggs in blue egg cooker
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this! Wish I had bought sooner. Use it almost daily. You will not regret this purchase." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $16.14 (available in eight colors and with other appliances)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.