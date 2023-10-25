27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Popular products from this list
A vegetable chopper with over 68,000 5-star reviews you'll seriously wish you would have bought sooner because you'll never shed a tear while "chopping" onions again. This nifty little gadget does all the work for you; meal prep just got so much easier.
A pair of KitchenAid all-purpose shears if the old pair you've been using is so blunt, it's not ~cutting~ it anymore. These are strong and durable and fit for pretty much any household task, from trimming pie crust to snapping fresh herbs.
A furry chair to cozy up in with a good book and a hot cup o' something. It has extra plush padding for ultimate comfort and comes with 4,700+ perfect reviews that rave about how good it is, so be prepared for it to be your new napping spot, WFH location, and more.
1. A heated foot massager to keep your feet nice and toasty throughout the cold months. It helps relieve muscle and nerve pain and cleverly converts into a back and neck massager when you remove the top cover.
2. A leather conditioner so you can save yourself the money you'd spend on replacing old leather pieces and magically revive them instead. This treatment provides protection for up to six months and is a fan favorite with tens of thousands of rave reviews.
4. A four-pack of oven rack guards so you can stop burning your arms every time you check on your baked creations. The silicone guards wrap around the front of each rack and can easily be trimmed down to size to fit your oven.
5. And speaking of towels, a towel warmer for the ultimate luxury. What could be better than wrapping yourself in a cozy, warm towel on a brutally cold and dark morning?! Yeah, you're definitely gonna want to add this one to your cart.
6. A stainless steel cleaner kit to get those pesky fingerprints off your appliances. It includes a spray, microfiber cloth, and wipes to quickly clean surfaces and restore a like-new sparkle.
7. A dual breakfast sandwich maker that'll save you time and money, and every bite will make you wonder why it took you so long to get this amazing appliance.
8. A freestanding coat rack to maximize any teeny-tiny corner and turn it into valuable storage space. Use it for your ever-growing hat collection or to hold coats in the entryway so you don't have to apologize to guests for the floor coat storage every. darn. time.
9. A two-pack of kitchen sink strainers you'll be so happy you finally bought because you won't have to deal with a creepy clogged drain again. They'll keep your sink nice and clean, and since they're made from stainless steel, you can just pop them in the dishwasher to keep them clean and shiny.
10. A snap-on strainer to make draining hot water so much easier, not to mention safer. If you're constantly burning yourself while making a weekly pasta Bolognese, get yourself one of these snap-on strainers.
12. A pair of ankle boots because everyone needs a good pair of this fall staple in their closet. Shoppers rave about how nice these look and how comfortable they are. They're also under $50, if you can believe it.
13. A six-pack of dryer balls that come with a citrus essential oil to make your laundry smell like an orange grove. They're also a great way to replace disposable dryer sheets and save money in the long run.
14. A four-pack of magnetic hooks to turn the side of your fridge into some much needed storage space. They have extra-strong industrial magnets to keep them in place without the need for any drilling or messy adhesive.
15. A high-pressure shower head that's a cheap way to upgrade your bathroom, not to mention your morning routine. It comes with 32,000+ 5-star reviews and if you're sick and tired of the trickling stream of water taking for-freaking-ever to rinse out shampoo, this one's for you.
16. A cable organizer to declutter your desk if its surface is currently hiding under a jumbled mess of tangled cables.
17. A rolling garden tool organizer if your garage floor is currently nonexistent because it's covered with every rake, mop, and shovel you own. Get this sturdy utility cart and you'll gain extra storage space and always know where your tools are.
18. A wood floor polish to make your hardwood floors look brand new again. Apply the solution, spread it around with a mop, then wait for 30 minutes before fighting the urge to grab some fuzzy socks to slide around in. Hey, it's just a way to buff them out, right?!
19. An acrylic magnetic calendar if you're always forgetting your dog's vet appointments, not to mention people's birthdays. Stay on top of everything with this stylish calendar on the side of your fridge that won't let you forget.
21. A rechargeable book light so you can read late into the night without disturbing anyone else. Just clip this nifty gadget onto your book and adjust the angle and brightness as needed.
22. An electric milk frother to make a coffee shop-level beverage in the comfort of your own home, in literally seconds. The frother also comes with a stainless-steel stand, so you won't be cluttering the junk drawer with yet another gadget.
23. A two-tier organizer if your vanity resembles the aftermath of a volcano explosion. Store everything in these stacked pull-out drawers that'll make you say, "Oh, I have a beautiful marble bathroom vanity?!" Who knew?
24. A set of 25 clear plastic containers to tackle the mess that is the vanity drawer. The set includes four different-sized organizers that come with little sticky dots for the bottoms to ensure they don't slide all over the place and make an even bigger mess than you had in the first place.
25. A Souper freezer tray so you can freeze individual portions of leftover chili now that soup season is here. Instead of pitching leftovers, save them in this tray and you'll be oh-so-glad you did when dinnertime rolls around and you don't have to order out again.
26. A 12-pack of hanger organizers to maximize closet space if yours is bursting at the seams. You can hang them horizontally or vertically and you'll be amazed at how much room you gain — and therefore how much more shopping you can do.
27. A Dash rapid egg cooker that has over 92,000 5-star reviews and is pretty much the only way you'll ever cook eggs again. If you don't own any Dash appliances yet, start with this one; it's a total game changer.
