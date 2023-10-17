27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

1. A Laneige glowy lip balm that tints and hydrates at the same time. Get the deliciously scented balm and give your lips a boost of moisture and a plumping glow in preparation for the cold, dry months ahead.
2. A pair of fuzzy two-strap slippers to stay cozy all season long. They're cute, comfy, and one shopper commented that they need to get another pair to use as actual shoes to wear outside the house, that's how good these are.
3. A five-piece set of food storage containers if you could use a little meal prep in your life (*and* if you're sick and tired of spending forever looking for lids that match your old Tupperware).
4. A 15-inch pre-seasoned cast iron skillet you can use for pretty much any meal of the day, including dessert — make a giant skillet cookie, a rustic pie, a delectable cobbler... yeah, you're gonna need this kitchen staple asap.
5. An acrylic magnetic calendar to help you stay on top of your schedule and never miss a birthday again. Stick it on the fridge so everyone in your household is up to ~date~ on the month's events.
6. A body oil that comes with 48,000+ 5-star ratings to prove its effectiveness. It's infused with collagen and grapeseed, eucalyptus, lemon, and grapefruit essential oils so not only does it smell good, but it helps brighten, smooth, and tighten skin with regular use.
7. A dryer vent cleaner because you wouldn't believe how much dirt your appliance has collected over the years. Besides reducing drying time, cleaning the vent helps reduce fire hazards, so this nifty little tool that costs as much as a fancy coffee is definitely worth the investment.
8. A 10-pack of Swedish dishcloths that are way more absorbent and sustainable than paper towels. Use them to dust furniture, wipe down countertops, and clean appliances, then just toss them in the washer and it's like they're brand-new again.
9. A double-sided magnetic knife holder you can stick on the fridge to maximize every inch, nook, and cranny of your small kitchen. It has heavy-duty magnets that keep it securely in place and comes with hooks for additional storage.
10. And speaking of kitchen knives, a knife and cutlery scrubber designed for a quick, dual-sided clean you'll very much appreciate at the end of a long day. Added bonus: it has a textured surface for a tight grip to prevent accidental cuts when washing a sharp knife.
11. A magnetic organizer to declutter your countertops but keep everyday must-haves on hand. It has two layers of magnets to secure it in place and doubles as a handy paper towel holder.
12. A bottle of C.E.O. Glow, the uber-popular vitamin C and turmeric serum from Sunday Riley that reviewers love and say is worth the price. Massage two to three drops into your face and neck every day and watch it help restore brightness, firmness, and hydration to your skin.
13. A pair of high-waisted leggings with pockets and a whopping 44,000 — and counting — 5-star ratings. Shoppers report that they actually stay up and don't lose their shape, and are cute enough to wear outside the gym.
14. A collapsible microwave cover to prevent splatter and the subsequent cleanup. It has vents so steam can escape while you reheat leftovers and the cover cleverly doubles as a colander for rinsing fruits and veggies.
15. A sandwich bread dispenser if you throw out a loaf of moldy bread on a weekly basis. Get this Amazon-popular storage container that tons of reviewers claim helps bread stay fresher for longer, so you can make a grilled cheese any time the craving hits.
16. A plaid fleece blanket because the coziest season of all is upon us, which calls for a ridiculously soft blanket to accompany the nightly Hallmark movie marathons.
17. And speaking of cozy, a three-drawer tea bag organizer that every tea lover needs. Sort teas by type, caffeine level, package color... "yeah, this is gonna require some serious thought", said every organizer out there.
18. A shower curtain with storage pockets if your tiny bathtub is running out of space to accommodate your love of hair and body products. The curtain plays double-duty and keeps water in while providing nine sturdy pockets to hold all your essentials.
19. A fuzzy oversized sweater that's about to be a wardrobe staple. Jeans, leggings, skirts — meet your new best friend.
20. And if you need some extra storage because your closet is already overflowing, an over-the-door retractable hanger. It's also a great way to air-dry clothes and create hanging storage where there is none.
21. A waterproof mat to line your sink cabinet and catch any small leaks. Get this now and save yourself the hefty load of money that replacing a damaged cabinet could potentially cost.
22. A pet grooming vacuum so you can give your pooch a show-worthy blowout. This genius vacuum sucks in all the loose hair — which everyone with a shedding dog will sincerely appreciate — and among other grooming tools, it includes a nail grinder. It's basically a full-on doggy salon in one handy product.
23. A set of two satin pillowcases that has 213,000+ 5-star reviews and if that doesn't convince you, I don't know what will. They look super sleek and luxurious, and the silky texture promotes soft hair and skin as tons of customers can attest to.
24. An electric makeup brush cleaner if your brushes haven't been cleaned in way too long because you keep putting off the annoying chore. Get this little device and it'll do all the work for you, restoring grimey brushes to a non-embarrassing state again.
25. A carpet cleaner that works on basically everything including pet accidents, spilled wine, food stains, and other stubborn messes that haven't budged no matter how hard you've scrubbed them.
26. A cuticle oil to treat and nourish dry, cracked skin as the cold seasons approach. All you need is a daily drop of this super popular oil and its vitamin E, honey, and lactic acid formula will deeply soothe and moisturize your cuticles.
27. A 30-pack of wood polish wipes that gives dull, dry furniture an instant shine. Instead of giving up on that old dresser, give it a quick clean with these reviewer-beloved wipes and you'll be amazed at the difference you see.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.