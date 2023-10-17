BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

    Cold weather must-haves, genius storage hacks, a ~magic carpet~ cleaner, and other 5-star-worthy products.

    Maria Sabella
    by Maria Sabella

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A Laneige glowy lip balm that tints and hydrates at the same time. Get the deliciously scented balm and give your lips a boost of moisture and a plumping glow in preparation for the cold, dry months ahead.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This makes my lips feel sooo soft and glowy! Keeps them hydrated and smells so good!" —Jordan Inglett

    Price: $18 (available in five formulas)

    2. A pair of fuzzy two-strap slippers to stay cozy all season long. They're cute, comfy, and one shopper commented that they need to get another pair to use as actual shoes to wear outside the house, that's how good these are.

    Reviewer wearing the fuzzy beige slippers and black joggers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m a US 8.5 so I got a 9 and they fit perfectly! I love how soft and comfy they are. I was just planning to wear them around the house but now I feel like getting another pair because they’re so pretty! I’ll have one for the house and another one for going out!" —Kathy Roy

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and in 15 colors)

    3. A five-piece set of food storage containers if you could use a little meal prep in your life (*and* if you're sick and tired of spending forever looking for lids that match your old Tupperware).

    Reviewer image of portioned out meals in the storage containers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Tossed out all my old containers and bought a big set of these in different sizes. Work great for meal prep, no staining even when heating up red sauces, easy to clean, and has a tight, confident seal. Have been giving these as gifts too." —Nathan Way

    Price: $39.97 (available in five sizes and various multi-packs)

    4. A 15-inch pre-seasoned cast iron skillet you can use for pretty much any meal of the day, including dessert — make a giant skillet cookie, a rustic pie, a delectable cobbler... yeah, you're gonna need this kitchen staple asap.

    Reviewer image of food cooking in the cast iron skillet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The best purchase I have made. I always wondered if the quality of Amazon Basics would hold up next to name brand products and they actually do; this cast iron skillet was a quarter of the price of a skillet half its size with the same function and the actual size I was looking for." —browneyez85

    Price: $43.81

    5. An acrylic magnetic calendar to help you stay on top of your schedule and never miss a birthday again. Stick it on the fridge so everyone in your household is up to ~date~ on the month's events.

    Reviewer image of the clear acrylic calendar on their fridge
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This calendar has been so helpful! Since I am a busy mom on the go it was difficult keeping all of our day to day activities organized. This product has magnets that make it easy to set on the fridge for the whole family to view and keeps us all on the same page! It’s great." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $15.99 (also available as a memo board and a calendar and memo board combo)

    6. A body oil that comes with 48,000+ 5-star ratings to prove its effectiveness. It's infused with collagen and grapeseed, eucalyptus, lemon, and grapefruit essential oils so not only does it smell good, but it helps brighten, smooth, and tighten skin with regular use.

    Reviewer image of their body before and after using the oil
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love using this on my legs after I shave and every time I shower my legs are super shiny and smooth." —Mellie Melillo

    Price: $26.71 (also available in a two-pack)

    7. A dryer vent cleaner because you wouldn't believe how much dirt your appliance has collected over the years. Besides reducing drying time, cleaning the vent helps reduce fire hazards, so this nifty little tool that costs as much as a fancy coffee is definitely worth the investment.

    Reviewer image of all the dirt removed from their dryer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I thought my small brush was taking care of business, but this brush gets out more lint out of the dryer than you can imagine. Good product!" —Susan

    Price: $7.99 for a two-pack

    8. A 10-pack of Swedish dishcloths that are way more absorbent and sustainable than paper towels. Use them to dust furniture, wipe down countertops, and clean appliances, then just toss them in the washer and it's like they're brand-new again.

    a reviewer photo of the yellow towel
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these! I just bought some as a gift for both of my sons because they work so well, wash up in dishwasher cycle, and are so much more soft, thick, and sanitary than sponges. This cloth has not shrunk, stained or shredded, still thick and absorbent, dries completely overnight (it feels like cardboard it's so dry). Then you wet it and it's back to thick and soft. I first bought in August and this is the same one pictured! Since I sanitize it daily or every other day in the dishwasher I feel it is very clean! Buy these...you won't be sorry." —Julie Schneeberger

    Price: $16.39+ (available in seven colors)

    9. A double-sided magnetic knife holder you can stick on the fridge to maximize every inch, nook, and cranny of your small kitchen. It has heavy-duty magnets that keep it securely in place and comes with hooks for additional storage.

    Reviewer image of the double-sided magnetic knife holder hanging in their kitchen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This exceeded my expectations. I just wanted something easy to install, and this fit the bill. Right out of the box I put it on my refrigerator and that was it. Very strong magnet and no slippage. Love the other mounting options, should I change the location and the extra accessories. Thinking of getting another one." —Shannon R.

    Price: $20.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors)

    10. And speaking of kitchen knives, a knife and cutlery scrubber designed for a quick, dual-sided clean you'll very much appreciate at the end of a long day. Added bonus: it has a textured surface for a tight grip to prevent accidental cuts when washing a sharp knife.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product! I can now safety scrub my knives without cutting the sponge, the loofah or myself! It does a great job of cleaning, it's easy to hold and it fits even my largest 14-inch chef's knife." —Cari

    Price: $8.99 (available in two colors)

    11. A magnetic organizer to declutter your countertops but keep everyday must-haves on hand. It has two layers of magnets to secure it in place and doubles as a handy paper towel holder.

    Reviewer image of paper towels and condiments stored in the magnetic holder
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We have a small kitchen so I placed one of these on the side of the microwave to store coffee creamer for the coffee maker. Strong magnet so it does not slide down at all...stays put!" —Shea

    Price: $18.95+ (available in three sizes and various multi-packs)

    12. A bottle of C.E.O. Glow, the uber-popular vitamin C and turmeric serum from Sunday Riley that reviewers love and say is worth the price. Massage two to three drops into your face and neck every day and watch it help restore brightness, firmness, and hydration to your skin.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "One of the best products I’ve ever purchased and the only vitamin C serum I’ve found that really works. Your skin will literally glow and radiate after using this. Worth every penny and lasts a long time as you only need a very little bit to cover your entire face." —John Bachtle

    Price: $40 (available in two sizes)

    13. A pair of high-waisted leggings with pockets and a whopping 44,000 — and counting — 5-star ratings. Shoppers report that they actually stay up and don't lose their shape, and are cute enough to wear outside the gym.

    Reviewer wearing the leggings in black and white
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are seriously the first pair of yoga pants that I have ever bought that actually stay up, you can work out in these and you do not have to worry about adjusting at all, not one time, and they’re cute enough to wear with your everyday clothes." —Aubree

    Price: $24.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and 38 colors)

    14. A collapsible microwave cover to prevent splatter and the subsequent cleanup. It has vents so steam can escape while you reheat leftovers and the cover cleverly doubles as a colander for rinsing fruits and veggies.

    Reviewer image of the gray cover inside their microwave
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is perfect and keeps the microwave nice and clean. Easy to wash and use. Great product!" —James Emmons

    Price: $9.99+ (available in three sizes, three colors and a three-pack)

    15. A sandwich bread dispenser if you throw out a loaf of moldy bread on a weekly basis. Get this Amazon-popular storage container that tons of reviewers claim helps bread stay fresher for longer, so you can make a grilled cheese any time the craving hits.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve been using this for months and I definitely see a difference in the freshness of my bread." —Rach the Creator

    Price: $13.97 (available in two colors)

    16. A plaid fleece blanket because the coziest season of all is upon us, which calls for a ridiculously soft blanket to accompany the nightly Hallmark movie marathons.

    Reviewer image of the plaid blanket on their sofa, showing the soft sherpa side
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Amazing blanket. Excellent value. So comfortable, warm and soft." —Margaret Lee

    Price: $20.09+ (available in four colors)

    17. And speaking of cozy, a three-drawer tea bag organizer that every tea lover needs. Sort teas by type, caffeine level, package color... "yeah, this is gonna require some serious thought", said every organizer out there.

    Reviewer image of teabags in organizer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So pretty on my counter and I love the drawers and that it is clear so that I can see everything. It holds more than I thought and could even hold more. Love it and happy to have it out on my counter with all the pretty tea colors and packages." —Dorothy

    Price: $30.99 (available in four colors and a two-pack)

    18. A shower curtain with storage pockets if your tiny bathtub is running out of space to accommodate your love of hair and body products. The curtain plays double-duty and keeps water in while providing nine sturdy pockets to hold all your essentials.

    Reviewer image of the clear shower curtain hanging in their bathroom
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have purchased two of these now, they are very sturdy and hold a lot, they beat having all of your shower products on the edge of your shower/bathtub. I haven’t had any issues with the pockets or the actual liner itself, highly recommend to declutter your shower/bathtub area." —Tiffany Perla

    Price: $19.13+ (available in two colors)

    19. A fuzzy oversized sweater that's about to be a wardrobe staple. Jeans, leggings, skirts — meet your new best friend.

    Reviewer wearing the white dress with jeans
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wish I was lying when I said that I LIVE in this sweater...lmao. It’s so oversized and cute and the sweater itself is thick and super soft. I’ll take every color please and thanks." —Kennedie Dragos

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 28 colors)

    20. And if you need some extra storage because your closet is already overflowing, an over-the-door retractable hanger. It's also a great way to air-dry clothes and create hanging storage where there is none.

    a reviewer photo of the retractable hanger on their closet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this to hang my sister's clothes when she was visiting. It works great! Sturdy, easy to assemble. I now use it in my bedroom to hang new clothes, clothes from the dry cleaners and outfits I want to see together. I was also surprised at the capacity — it holds A LOT of clothes, even purses." —Claire Roberts

    Price: $16.99 (available in two colors and two styles)

    21. A waterproof mat to line your sink cabinet and catch any small leaks. Get this now and save yourself the hefty load of money that replacing a damaged cabinet could potentially cost.

    Reviewer image of the black mat lining the bottom of their cabinet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have these under ALL my sinks in the house! PERFECT fit, and complete protection for my cabinets." —Patricia Reeves

    Price: $34.95+ (available in 15 sizes and two colors)

    22. A pet grooming vacuum so you can give your pooch a show-worthy blowout. This genius vacuum sucks in all the loose hair — which everyone with a shedding dog will sincerely appreciate — and among other grooming tools, it includes a nail grinder. It's basically a full-on doggy salon in one handy product.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Nothing but awesome! Have had dogs all of my life, all have needed grooming which I have done most of the time. Always takes at least 3+ hours and always a hairy mess. This thing actually did a great job with almost no hair anywhere. What always took hours, start to finish, maybe 30–40 minutes. It really was quiet and at one point my always nervous-to-groom dog, started dozing, Lol. One of the best purchases and definitely not a gimmick!" —Carla

    Price: $126.99 (available in three colors)

    23. A set of two satin pillowcases that has 213,000+ 5-star reviews and if that doesn't convince you, I don't know what will. They look super sleek and luxurious, and the silky texture promotes soft hair and skin as tons of customers can attest to.

    Reviewer image of the two orange satin pillowcases
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my second time buying this pillowcase. I have one, our daughter has one, and my aunt has one! I have really noticed a huge change in my hair and skin. It is worth the hype! 10/10 recommend." —WL

    Price: $9.99+ (available in sizes Standard–Body and 37 colors)

    24. An electric makeup brush cleaner if your brushes haven't been cleaned in way too long because you keep putting off the annoying chore. Get this little device and it'll do all the work for you, restoring grimey brushes to a non-embarrassing state again.

    Reviewer image of the brush cleaning kit
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is awesome and well worth the buy! Even tried it out on brushes that hadn’t been cleaned in over six months. Because it had been so long instead of using dish soap I tried a brush shampoo as seen in the pics and I was amazed. I’d recommend to anyone." —Dani Nics

    Price: $18.99 (available in two colors)

    25. A carpet cleaner that works on basically everything including pet accidents, spilled wine, food stains, and other stubborn messes that haven't budged no matter how hard you've scrubbed them.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm absolutely speechless. If I could give 10 stars, I would. I'm baffled as to how this stuff works. I feel like I'm in an infomercial demo where they spill red wine on a white carpet and then after spraying the 'magic carpet cleaner' the stain vanishes. Unlike infomercial products that don't actually do anything when you try it at home, this stuff completely makes stains vanish before your eyes. Carpet cleaning products certainly don't excite me normally, but after watching how the spaghetti sauce that I dripped on the light beige carpet completely disappeared, I've been telling everybody I know to buy some. You don't even have to wipe it; you just spray it on and the stain is gone!" —Scott G

    Price: $6.65

    26. A cuticle oil to treat and nourish dry, cracked skin as the cold seasons approach. All you need is a daily drop of this super popular oil and its vitamin E, honey, and lactic acid formula will deeply soothe and moisturize your cuticles.

    Reviewer holding bottle of cuticle oil
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Sooooo I do my own nails at home and I also do my husband's once a week since he works in remodeling and his fingernails look terrible so I give him a little manicure. I take this cuticle oil and massage into his nails and on his fingers and it’s so moisturizing and has a tiny bit of scent to it. But don’t let its cheapness fool you! One of the best nail products I’ve purchased so far." —Dallas

    Price: $6.99 (available in five scents)

    27. A 30-pack of wood polish wipes that gives dull, dry furniture an instant shine. Instead of giving up on that old dresser, give it a quick clean with these reviewer-beloved wipes and you'll be amazed at the difference you see.

    Reviewer using the wipes
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These wipes are so easy to use. Makes cleaning my wood furniture a breeze. I will always have these around." —Sandra

    Price: $9.98 (also available in a two and four pack)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.