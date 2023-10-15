BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    53 Random Products From Amazon Our Readers Are Loving In 2023 So Far

    Amazing hair and body products, clever cleaning tools, everyone's favorite leggings, and other random things people can't stop adding to their carts.

    Maria Sabella
    by Maria Sabella

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A cuticle oil you're gonna want to stock up on to get you through the cold weather. It's infused with jojoba oil and vitamin E to nourish and hydrate your cuticles, and reviewers say it's worked wonders to help their nails grow, too.

    Reviewer showing their hands and nails after using the cuticle oil
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never write reviews — but this oil deserves one. Let me just start by saying I’ve NEVER been able to grow my nails out before one becomes brittle and breaks. I started using this oil (on my cuticles and behind my nails) every day, at least twice a day — and these are my results. I’m not gentle on them either, they bend and have had gel nail polish over the past two months and they still look like this! If you’re looking to grow your nails out, get this oil! Oh, and side note — it’s not super oily, it soaks in relatively quickly. Perfect, perfect, perfect!" —Cristina Lee

    Price: $6.93+ (available in three sizes)

    2. A callus remover that's under $20 and shoppers say delivers better results than a pricey pedicure. Apply the gel formula for up to 10 minutes and follow up with a foot scrubber to get rid of dry, cracked skin.

    Reviewer image showing their feet before and after using the callus remover
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "At 70 years old I have tried every foot cream out there. This is definitely, absolutely amazing, the best I have ever tried. Was surprised at how little I had to use, so I’m sure it will last me a long time. Love it, very glad I bought it." —Deborah Berardino

    Price: $14.99 (also available in a two-pack)

    3. A reusable pet hair remover so you can stop spending a fortune on lint rollers to keep up with your shedding pet. This popular tool collects hair in an internal chamber, then dumps it all out at the push of a button so you can use it over and over again.

    Reviewer taking collected pet hair out of the remover
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This works very, very well at getting up all the cat and dog hair from my bed cover and furniture! I've found the trick is to go lightly and quickly back-and-forth on the surfaces. Collects all the hair conveniently in the little area. The hair stays right in there until you pop it open, scoop it up, and throw it out. The roller cleans itself continuously and is always ready to go again! If you own a pet, you need to own one of these also!" —Lisa Lazaro

    Price: $24.99 (available in two colors)

    4. A lip sleeping mask that takes the phrase "beauty sleep" literally. Pop this on before bed and wake up with the softest lips thanks to the vitamin C and antioxidant-infused formula that deeply nourishes and hydrates.

    Reviewer image of an open pot of the mask
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've only used this product for about one week, and the results were almost instant, I am obsessed with it. I have very dry, flakey lips that make me want to pick at them constantly, and I've tried EVERYTHING to make them soft again, and this worked within the first two days. The flaking is completely gone, they're smooth while healing, and using a little goes a long way. Absolutely love it. So glad I found it." —SweeneyTodd

    Price: $24 (available in eight flavors and with a lip balm)

    5. And to follow up on the night treatment, a Laneige glowy lip balm for equal parts shine and hydration. It locks in moisture to fight dryness and comes in a bunch of delightful flavors, including gummy bear — *adding that one to cart right now*.

    Reviewer wearing the lip balm and holding the tube of it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The makes my lips feel sooo soft and glowy! Keeps them hydrated and smells so good!" —Jordan Inglett

    Price: $18 (available in five flavors)

    6. A 22-pack of Crest whitening strips that'll restore your pearly whites in less than a month. If you're on the fence, just peruse the 60,000+ 5-star reviews and be prepared to see some gasp-inducing before and after shots.

    Reviewer image of their teeth before and after using the whitening strips
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been a loyal user of Crest Whitestrips for years, and they continue to impress me as the most effective solution for whitening my teeth. These strips are not only easy to use but also deliver noticeable results, enhancing my smile with a whiter shade. They remain my go-to choice for maintaining a brighter, more confident grin." —Tricia K.

    Price: $45.99

    7. An anti-frizz spray so you can achieve that silky smooth salon shine every single day. Apply it to damp, towel-dried hair before blow-drying and it'll fight frizz all day long, no matter how bad the humidity gets.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I live in Florida…humidity is a given. My hair and humidity do NOT mix well. This spray prevents the humidity from frizzing up my hair. Finally, good hair days do exist in the middle of the summer! Don’t use sparingly…spray really well all over. Use heat to activate and create tension while drying. I use my blow out brush, but you can use a regular brush and hair dryer as normal." —Chandra Bates

    Price: $28

    8. A Roomba robot vacuum cleaner that does all the work for you while you put your feet up, eat a snack, doze off, or do whatever else you'd rather do than vacuum the house.

    Reviewer image of the vacuum on a carpeted floor
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don't know what I did without this. I have programmed mine to clean three times a week. Each and every time it runs, this unit amazes me. My floors have never been cleaner. The bin and filter are so easy to clean." —BJ Thoughts

    Price: $189

    9. An air purifier so you can finally get rid of that lingering odor the previous homeowners not-so-kindly left behind. It's super quiet, has three speeds to choose from, and allows you to set a timer so you don't have to worry about turning it off in the middle of the night.

    Reviewer image of the lit up air purifier on their nightstand next to a lamp
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this! Beautiful design, super duper quiet night mode. Highly recommend!" —Wendy

    Price: $89.99

    10. A tub of the Pink Stuff that has reached "internet famous" status and comes with 134,000+ 5-star reviews. It's no wonder they call it the miracle cleaning paste; it lives up to the hype and works on tile, glass, shower heads, garden furniture, that rusty sink you never thought you'd see clean again...this ~stuff~ tackles it all.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is magic! I hate to clean, but The Pink Stuff makes it so easy to clean everything. I use this in my oven and my sink. The price isn’t bad for all that I can clean with it. Highly recommend!" —Stephanie Lisle

    Price: $4.99 (also available in a two and three-pack)

    11. A longline sports bra you may purchase for your yoga class, but don't be surprised when it sneaks to your regular wardrobe. It holds everything in place while having that not-even-there feel, and it's under $25.

    Reviewer wearing the gray sports bra with black leggings
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my favorite sports bra of all! It's not too tight, super soft to touch, and supports what I have. Doesn't tug at the shoulder or give me red lines after either. Would definitely recommend and buy again." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $22.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 25 colors)

    12. A four-pack of claw clips that come in tons of cute colors and, more importantly, are actually strong enough to hold thick hair. If you've broken one too many flimsy hair clips, get this set, it won't disappoint.

    Reviewer wearing the green clip in their hair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have fairly thick and pretty long hair (touches my hips), but these clips are able to hold all of my hair without being loose! Super cute colors!!" —Troy

    Price: $7.99+ (available in various colors and 15 multi-packs)

    13. A water bottle with time markers because if that's what it takes to keep you hydrated, so be it. It's lightweight enough to carry around with you all day, and if you're tired of buying case upon case of water, this is a good way to save yourself time and money.

    Reviewer holding the clear water bottle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This bottle is the best I've found. Its durability and style are the two things that impressed me the most. I take it everywhere, and it's super easy to carry, and it looks beautiful." —Yurlendys carballo

    Price: $15.99 (available in two sizes and three colors)

    14. A pair of foot peel masks that'll restore baby-soft skin without the expense of a pedicure. Soak your feet in warm water, put the mask booties on for 90 minutes, and watch dead skin peel off for the next couple days. It's both creepy and ridiculously satisfying at the same time.

    Reviewer showing their foot with the peeling mask
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is better than an expensive pedicure! It completely removes all the dryness, callouses, and roughness from your feet. I love walking around barefoot or in sandals. This results in rough feet. I just got an $85 pedicure hoping it would soften my feet...no luck. This product will make your feet so soft! Within two days, all of the dead skin was peeling off. After five days, the process was complete, and my feet are silky smooth!" —TrustnChrist

    Price: $15.95 (available in four scents and various multi-packs)

    15. A pressure washer to restore grimy outdoor furniture to its original state. It's an investment that'll pay for itself faster than you think, plus it's so satisfying to use, you might just find yourself looking for stuff to power wash.

    Reviewer image of two loungers, one cleaned with pressure washer and the other dirty
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best electric pressure washer out there. I've had a few in the past, but this one is the best. Works great. Very well-built." —Don

    Price: $168.68 (also available with various cleaning solutions)

    16. A bump erasing exfoliating scrub from First Aid Beauty that comes highly recommended by tens of thousands of shoppers, one of whom even commented, "Best exfoliating product I have used."

    Reviewer showing their arm before and after using the exfoliator
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Only three uses in one week, and I already see a huge difference! I can’t believe I waited so long to buy this product. I thought I was going to have to live with this skin all my life!!!" —Kathy

    Price: $12+ (available in three sizes and a two-pack)

    17. A pair of butter-soft joggers you'll want to live in, and luckily, you pretty much can — dress them up with a chic sweater and heels or go casual with your favorite tee and sneakers.

    Reviewer wearing the black joggers with a white shirt
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love how stylish and comfy these joggers are to wear. The pockets are a plus! These joggers are great for wearing all day or just for working out. I live that they are not super thin and not super thick. The waist band is also very comfortable, I will be buying more!!" —Heather Sullivan

    Price: $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 15 colors)

    18. A folding treadmill that's totally worth the investment. If you've been wanting a treadmill but don't have the space, this eliminates that problem (and excuse!) since it folds down for compact storage.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I adore this! I’ve got a busy practice working from home, two kids, and a busy life. This walking pad allows me to get my 10K+ steps in daily in between clients, after dinner, after the kiddos go to bed, and before work. It’s quiet and smooth, small enough to fit anywhere but long enough for this 5’8” leggy gal to get in full strides. Best purchase!!" —Bicoastal Living

    Price: $499 (available in four colors)

    19. A Shark Tank-featured car seat gap cover if you're tired of constantly losing stuff to the abyss that is the car floor. This clever cover seals that annoying gap while looking super discreet.

    Reviewer image of the cap cover used in their car
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are one of the first things I buy when I've gotten a new car in the past, never had a car without them! They are amazing and lifesavers for someone like me who always drops things constantly while driving. You don't notice them at all, and they're not ugly and bulky. I'd recommend a thousand times over." —Arianne Jewel Mcbride

    Price: $24.99 for a two-pack

    20. A window bed for your feline friend to perch up on and keep an eye on the neighborhood. It attaches to a window using strong suction cups and has a removable cover that can easily be washed to keep your kitty's hammock nice and clean.

    Reviewer image of their cat in the bed attached to the window
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best 3rd-birthday gift the boys could've dreamt of. Big HIT months later with no end in sight. Occupied daily for hours and hours." —Kathy Kelchner

    Price: $19.89+ (available in two colors) 

    21. A shoe stretch spray if you're notorious for buying cute shoes that are anything but comfortable. This magical spray stretches them out and softens the material to help prevent painful blisters.

    Reviewer image of the bottle of shoe stretch spray next to a pair of shoes
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff works like a charm! I got a pair of Dr. Martens for Christmas almost TWO WHOLE YEARS ago. I’ve been struggling to wear them ever since. I tried a few times, but every time I got horrible blisters that were so painful even after only an hour of wearing them. I saw someone post about Shoe Stretch and decided to give it a try. I sprayed all around the inside of the shoes and even heavier on the areas that would hurt my feet. I let it dry (about 10 minutes), put them on, and was able to wear them the whole day without issue, and they were so comfortable. I couldn’t even make it through going out to dinner without getting awful blisters before! This stuff is a game-changer!" —Chase Phoenix

    Price: $9.99

    22. A weighted hoop for a childhood throwback that actually makes for a seriously amazing workout. If you hula hooped your way through middle school, this is the adult version — just as fun and a great way to get some exercise.

    Reviewer image of people working out with the weighted hoop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I needed something to ease myself back into exercising. At first it took some time to keep it going. I could never hula hoop. Once I got the hang of it, I can do the full 30 minutes all at once. Hint, if you do it in front of the TV, your 30 minutes is over before you know it! I love it!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $29.99+ (available in four colors)

    23. A pair of wireless earbuds with a wireless charging case that have gained 230,000+ (!!!) 5-star reviews, so you know they've gotta be good. If you're always losing yours and have sworn not to pay a fortune for the next pair you get, these popular under-$20 earbuds are the way to go.

    Reviewer holding the earbuds in their case
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great quality! Long lasting, and the sound is perfect; I’ve ordered several of these for family members after owning mine for over a year (quality is still the same!), and everyone agrees that they are some of the best!!" —gmc

    Price: $23.99+ (available in five colors)

    24. A Goodful stackable lunch box so you can pack a salad without it conglomerating into a soggy mess by the time you get to the office. It has separate compartments for dressing and toppings, is leakproof, and has a ~handy~ carrying handle.

    Reviewer image of the disassembled lunch box with food in each
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Really great lunch box. Not just for salads but for any mixed food ideas. I get so many compliments. I also like the thickness of the material. Its durable and makes lunch easy. Also love that it has a handle so I don't need to bag it." —Tine13

    Price: $15.99 (available in an adult and kid size and in five colors)

    25. A duck nightlight that provides a soft glow and doubles as an adorable bedroom accessory. The dimmable light is touch-operated and has a flexible silicone design so you can lay the duck down, prop it up on a shelf, and even use its feet as a phone holder.

    Reviewer image of the lit up duck night light on an armchair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This duckie night light is just the serotonin boost I needed! This light has three settings...by just tapping on its bum. I couldn't be more pleased with the quality! This duckie brings me pure joy!! 🥰" —Sena P.

    Price: $12.59+ (available in five designs)

    26. A 15-pack of shower steamers to make your bathroom smell as good as a luxury spa. Pop the tablet on the shower floor out of direct water stream and prepare to never want to turn the water off or move.

    Reviewer holding the shower steamer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Each tablet lasts for about two showers, at least, if you don’t put it directly under the water spray. When I put one of these in the shower, it makes the whole bathroom smell so good. I now buy these as gifts, I love them so much. I’ve tried different scents, too, but always this brand." —August James

    Price: $29.97 (available in five scents and variety packs)

    27. A two-pack of extra-soft flossing toothbrushes that'll make you feel like you just got a professional cleaning. The multi-layered bristles are firm yet soft and help break up nasty plaque while also "flossing" between teeth and along the gum line.

    Reviewer holding the pink toothbrush
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my favorite toothbrush as it leaves you with a squeaky clean feel after brushing, and despite the brushes built to partly floss as you brush, it doesn’t hurt at all. I feel it lasts longer than my electric brushes, and I don’t have to worry about bringing a charger for my electric toothbrushes anymore as I just bring this, and it’s less hassle for cleaner teeth." —Charlotte M

    Price: $9.90

    28. A color changing lipstick for that "your lips but better" look. It leaves a subtle shine and sheer pink tint, and is basically a custom lipstick thanks to the pH technology that adjusts to your skin for a personalized shade.

    Reviewer wearing the lipstick
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm completely in love with this lipstick. It makes you're lips the perfect pink and leaves a bit of glittery shine to your lips." —Sunshine92

    Price: $3.99

    29. A memory foam sleeping pillow if you're sick and ~tired~ of waking up to daily aches and pains. You can add or remove fill to create the perfect density pillow whether you're a side, stomach, or back sleeper.

    Reviewer image of the pillow on their bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ordered for our family after reading great reviews. We love the pillows and will definitely be buying more. Don't let the cost scare you. For the first time in a very long time, none of us are waking up with neck pain." —Kathy U. Estes

    Price: $72 (available in sizes Queen and King and in three colors)

    30. A towel warmer if you're already dreading the cold, dark mornings of winter. Treat yourself to this little luxury that'll make all the difference to your morning routine, and therefore your entire day.

    Reviewer image of the towel warmer in their bathroom
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best thing since sliced bread. Easy to use, looks nice, and keeps towels warm for up to two hours, so if baths tend to run over the hour you have the machine set, it will still be warm enough for you after that hour." —Just Take All My Money

    Price: $143.85+ (available in eight colors)

    31. A 32-piece magnetic construction set to inspire and entertain every creative little builder. It consists of colorful geometric shapes that have magnetic sides for endless fun for every 3+ year old (and yes, that includes 27-year-olds, too).

    colorful magnetic construction set
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My 4-year-old loves spending time playing with these tiles. They are easy to use which keeps her encouraged and inspired during her interaction with them." —Omar

    Price: $49.99

    32. A jewelry cleaning stick that removes built-up grease, grime, and dirt and brings back the bling. Just twist the cap off the pen, brush the tip over the precious gemstone, and voila — clean and sparkly.

    Reviewer holding two blue stone earrings with the right one cleaned with the solution
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I noticed my earrings had been losing their shine. I tried to clean them with a Q-Tip with little success. I decided to buy this since it's a pretty good price. This stick works great. It's really easy to use and a small enough size to take on the go if needed. My earrings look brand new again!!" —Weena

    Price: $9.38 (also available in multi-packs)

    33. And speaking of jewelry, a set of six gold-tone hoop earrings you can mix and match for the ultimate ear party. Shoppers say the earrings don't bother sensitive ears and rave about how great the quality is for this steal of a price.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have super sensitive ears. However, these hoops are amazing and have not bothered my ears after wearing for a couple months. Some of them are like clips where you press them together to close, and others have the normal silicone backs to them. 10/10 love them!!! Great size arrangement for more subtle or statement pieces. GET THEM NOW!" —Neal Eaton

    Price: $16.97 (available in two styles and two finishes)

    34. A four-pack of cooling towels to help you cool down after sweating your way through a spin class. The breathable microfiber towels instantly cool by absorbing surface sweat and lowering body heat, and also provide sun protection on hot days.

    Reviewer wearing the pink cooling towel around their neck
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Well-made, lightweight, but holds the coolness for a long time. Love the plastic storing pouch with belt clip, too. Great for gardening and for the gym. I'm purchasing more for gifts." —VWhit

    Price: $16.99 (available in 13 color combos)

    35. A memory foam seat cushion if you spend most of the work day hunched over a keyboard. Get this highly rated — as in, has 64K+ 5-star reviews — cushion that helps improve posture and provides some much needed pain relief.

    Reviewer image of the seat cushion on their armchair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have used this on my computer chair that I sit at every day for years now. It's by far the best cushion I have ever purchased. The gel always springs back to life. If there comes a time that I need to purchase a new cushion, this is the one I'm going to get if it's still around." —Alopmi

    Price: $43.99+ (available in three colors)

    36. A false lash effect mascara with 230,000+ perfect ratings. Yep, you heard that right. Tons of people say it's better than any high-end brand, and if you're looking for a mascara that volumizes and lengthens without costing an arm and a leg, this is it.

    Reviewer&#x27;s eyes after using the mascara
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I almost exclusively use high-end makeup and skincare. My holy grail mascaras are Benefit They're Real and Urban Decay Perversion. I prefer to start with Benefit to lengthen and separate, then use the UD as the second coat to add volume. I never believe cheap stuff will work, because it almost never compares. This stuff is an extraordinary exception. I couldn't believe the results, and for $6?!?! Oh my goodness, I'm elated!" —Suzanne S.

    Price: $4.99 (also available in a two and three-pack)

    37. A weekender bag that's the perfect size for an overnight trip. It has multiple pockets, a luggage strap so you can attach it to a rolling suitcase, and even a vented shoe compartment so you don't arrive at the hotel only to find a stinky pair or heels as your only footwear option.

    Reviewer image of the mauve bag on their bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was my carry-on for my trip to Greece… The best bag ever... Fit tons of stuff, in the underneath compartment I put three pairs of shoes… Which left me tons of room in the bag...worth every penny and more...you will not be disappointed!" —Rita Paulino

    Price: $36.99 (available in two sizes and 34 colors)

    38. A portable mist stand you can use for just about anything, from cooling off on a hot day to keeping plants watered. It's easily portable, freestanding, and totally pliable so you can shape and angle it any way you want.

    Reviewer image of the mist stand in their yard
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing is great for sitting out in the sun if you don’t have a pool for cooling off. It puts out a great mist and is easy to position however you want." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $28.53 (available in various multi-packs)

    39. A kids' alarm clock you definitely need if you have a super early riser in your home. This little clock lights up to let them know when it's time to get up and has easy-to-use buttons toddlers can manage by themselves.

    Reviewer image of the lit up alarm clock
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have tried everything to get my 3-year-old to sleep longer in the mornings, and nothing has ever worked. My son has woken up at 4:30 a.m. since he was months old. The Ok to Wake clock has been a miracle for us. I've been using it for a week, and for a week, my son has slept later and later. For the last three days, he has slept until 8 a.m.!!! He loves his clock, and if the light isn't on, he goes right back to sleep. Love this clock!" —ForeverYoungMomAndDad

    Price: $26.39

    40. A drill brush attachment that scrubs away years' worth of dirt with minimal effort on your part. Save yourself the time and elbow grease, and get this handy tool that'll spruce up your abode in no time.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you're tired of working hard, of sore muscles and no time for yourself cuz you're consistency cleaning, you have to get this! I use this on my shower which has textured tiles and has always been a pain with mold. Above is years of not cleaning my front door, and it only took me 20 minutes with a power drill and the yellow set. I am so happy about this product I just bought the black and red set. Not only that, but I have injuries on my arm and ankle, and this made it much easier to get my tasks done. Thank you for making my life simpler and chores easier so I can enjoy my life!" —Tori Koesterich

    Price: $18.95 (available in six colors)

    41. A shower hair catcher that's way cheaper than having to call a plumber to deal with a clogged drain. This Amazon fave attaches to any surface and traps hair just as easily as it releases it for a clean tub, shower, and drain.

    Reviewer image of hair in the hair catcher
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Super easy to install and use. I was finding that my drain was clogging up a lot, so I figured I would give this a try. Love it!" —Victoria

    Price: $14.95

    42. A pair of solar lanterns to add a little curb appeal without having to install electrical wiring. The charming lights are the perfect way to illuminate a front door, and since they're solar powered, they automatically turn on and off without you having to do as much as flip a switch.

    Reviewer image of the lantern hanging from a brick exterior wall
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Have had out about two months, through several rainstorms and still going strong. They last a long time. As someone who has many solar lights in my yard, I would say these are among the brightest and best looking I have had." —Caroline

    Price: $38.99+ (available in four finishes)

    43. A crewneck bodysuit because if you haven't jumped on the bodysuit bandwagon yet, what are you waiting for?! Literally never have to tuck in your top again. You're welcome.

    Reviewer wearing the white bodysuit with a black and white patterned skirt and black flipflops
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love it! Fits perfectly, and the material is so soft and comfortable! I was worried it would be see-through, but it’s not!" —Jessie Sawka

    Price: $21.98 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 18 colors)

    44. A drywall putty to fill the million holes you put in the wall while trying to hang that one mirror (million not even being an exaggeration). It's easy to use and dries fast for a quick DIY fix.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product does as it claims: fills small holes in drywall. It is a roll-on that may remind you of underarm deodorants. The mix is a semi solid and can be spread to fill holes. Deeper holes might needed a toothpaste size pinch. It also helps to have a 'spackle' tool to smooth it out. I highly recommend this product." —City Gent

    Price: $11.89 (also available in a two-pack)

    45. A pair of high-waisted leggings that feel like butter and come in some seriously cute prints. If you're always on the hunt for new leggings — because how could you ever have enough — these reviewer-favorites are worth buying.

    Reviewer wearing the patterned leggings and blue top doing yoga on the beach
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am thoroughly happy with this purchase! They're comfortable, breathable, and move with me throughout my yoga practice. The material is high quality and has held up well after multiple washes. I was an XS, I'm 5'3", and I weigh 110lbs. Overall, I would definitely recommend these leggings to anyone looking for a stylish, cute, durable, and squat-proof option for their practice." —Emily Sanowar

    Price: $20.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL, two inseams, and 31 colors)

    46. A velvet lip stain because the right lip color has the power to transform a whole outfit, not to mention your entire day. Feeling bold? Go with coral red. Going for a natural look? You're gonna want apricot peach.

    Reviewer wearing the lip stain
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this stuff. It’s feels amazing. It’s like putting silk on your lips. Even seems to make them softer. Highly pigmented. Non-drying and lasts over 12 hours. After my first bottle and trying it, I immediately bought six more. Have all the colors I need. Now I just want all the others. Of the seven I’ve ordered, every color is pretty. Just try it. Love, love, love." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $9.90 (available in 44 shades)

    47. A mini belt bag if you're tired of lugging around a giant tote when all you ever actually need to carry is, like, four things that can totally fit inside this cute mini crossbody.

    Reviewer wearing the black bag with a white tank top and light green overalls
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This bag is so comfortable to wear, fits way more than you’d expect it to, and looks just like the Lulu belt bag. Really no reason to buy the real thing when this one is so affordable." —Kaylene Mackay

    Price: $15.98 (available in 45 colors)

    48. An ingrown hair oil that soothes skin and prevents unwanted razor burn and irritation. It's made with jojoba, grapeseed, tea tree, and copaiba oil to give your skin the giant boost of moisture that it needs.

    Bottle of ingrown hair oil
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I think I’ve bought all of these! They really help when I have to shave. Clears my skin and really helps eliminate the ingrown hairs and dark marks. The smell is not bad at all. Love this brand!!" —Brandy

    Price: $26

    49. A memory foam travel pillow because there's nothing worse than spending an eight-hour flight in a cycle of dozing off and catching your neck as it falls on the person next to you. This $25 investment will save yourself the discomfort and the embarrassment.

    Reviewer image of the pillow around their dog
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was perfect for my long flight to Scotland! I could use it as a neck pillow using the snap to hold it closed, or open it up and bend it in any form I needed, like to sleep leaning against the wall. It is so soft, plush, and bendable! I was quite surprised." —a1shif

    Price: $24.99+ (available in six colors)

    50. A set of fine tip pens that every stationery lover needs in their life. The pens come in an all-black set as well as a rainbow-colored one, which anyone who likes to color-code their daily agenda will seriously appreciate.

    Reviewer image of the pens and a notebook
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these to use with my new desk planner in order to keep myself more organized. There are 18 fine-point pens with beautiful colors that I can pick from, and they all write so smoothly. I was surprised at the quality of the pens, considering what a great price they are! The color code on both the top and the bottom makes it easy to identify what color each pen is in, and the design makes them easy to hold and write with. I would highly suggest getting these to use." —Christina G.

    Price: $7.99+ (available in a set of black and colorful pens)

    51. A rope light for a funky piece of wall decor everyone's gonna ask you about. You can turn the smart light into any design you want, then control it through an app to sync it to your music, change up the colors, and turn it on and off.

    Reviewer image of the ripe light on their wall
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is one of the best products Govee has. They are bright and colorful. Setup is simple. Works with Alexa. Comes with sticky back brackets so you can shape into different designs. What's nice about these is that the lights are defused, so the transitions are very smooth." —Spookb

    Price: $69.99+ (available in two sizes)

    52. A cotton throw blanket to cozy up your bedroom for the colder months. The muslin cloth is ridiculously soft and adds a nice textural element, plus it'll keep you warm and toasty when the temps begin to drop.

    Reviewer image of the blanket on their bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this blanket so much. It’s just thick enough to keep me 'warm' at night. Just thin enough that I don’t get too hot. It’s soft, it’s cute. I love it. It’s my favorite blanket, and I will definitely be buying more soon." —prfctangel431

    Price: $34.89 (available in four sizes and 11 colors)

    53. A Burn After Writing book everyone who likes to journal needs. It's a fun and introspective twist on a regular journal, and also makes a great little gift if you're already thinking about the holidays.

    Reviewer holding the pink book
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Totally in love with this journal! I've been journaling since I was a little girl, and to find a guided journal that is actually worth using is rare, but this book is amazing! Definitely would recommend to anyone who likes to journal or wants to learn more about themselves." —Alyssa Blackwell

    Price: $7.32+ (available in two styles)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.