53 Random Products From Amazon Our Readers Are Loving In 2023 So Far

1. A cuticle oil you're gonna want to stock up on to get you through the cold weather. It's infused with jojoba oil and vitamin E to nourish and hydrate your cuticles, and reviewers say it's worked wonders to help their nails grow, too.
2. A callus remover that's under $20 and shoppers say delivers better results than a pricey pedicure. Apply the gel formula for up to 10 minutes and follow up with a foot scrubber to get rid of dry, cracked skin.
3. A reusable pet hair remover so you can stop spending a fortune on lint rollers to keep up with your shedding pet. This popular tool collects hair in an internal chamber, then dumps it all out at the push of a button so you can use it over and over again.
4. A lip sleeping mask that takes the phrase "beauty sleep" literally. Pop this on before bed and wake up with the softest lips thanks to the vitamin C and antioxidant-infused formula that deeply nourishes and hydrates.
5. And to follow up on the night treatment, a Laneige glowy lip balm for equal parts shine and hydration. It locks in moisture to fight dryness and comes in a bunch of delightful flavors, including gummy bear — *adding that one to cart right now*.
6. A 22-pack of Crest whitening strips that'll restore your pearly whites in less than a month. If you're on the fence, just peruse the 60,000+ 5-star reviews and be prepared to see some gasp-inducing before and after shots.
7. An anti-frizz spray so you can achieve that silky smooth salon shine every single day. Apply it to damp, towel-dried hair before blow-drying and it'll fight frizz all day long, no matter how bad the humidity gets.
8. A Roomba robot vacuum cleaner that does all the work for you while you put your feet up, eat a snack, doze off, or do whatever else you'd rather do than vacuum the house.
9. An air purifier so you can finally get rid of that lingering odor the previous homeowners not-so-kindly left behind. It's super quiet, has three speeds to choose from, and allows you to set a timer so you don't have to worry about turning it off in the middle of the night.
10. A tub of the Pink Stuff that has reached "internet famous" status and comes with 134,000+ 5-star reviews. It's no wonder they call it the miracle cleaning paste; it lives up to the hype and works on tile, glass, shower heads, garden furniture, that rusty sink you never thought you'd see clean again...this ~stuff~ tackles it all.
11. A longline sports bra you may purchase for your yoga class, but don't be surprised when it sneaks to your regular wardrobe. It holds everything in place while having that not-even-there feel, and it's under $25.
12. A four-pack of claw clips that come in tons of cute colors and, more importantly, are actually strong enough to hold thick hair. If you've broken one too many flimsy hair clips, get this set, it won't disappoint.
13. A water bottle with time markers because if that's what it takes to keep you hydrated, so be it. It's lightweight enough to carry around with you all day, and if you're tired of buying case upon case of water, this is a good way to save yourself time and money.
14. A pair of foot peel masks that'll restore baby-soft skin without the expense of a pedicure. Soak your feet in warm water, put the mask booties on for 90 minutes, and watch dead skin peel off for the next couple days. It's both creepy and ridiculously satisfying at the same time.
15. A pressure washer to restore grimy outdoor furniture to its original state. It's an investment that'll pay for itself faster than you think, plus it's so satisfying to use, you might just find yourself looking for stuff to power wash.
16. A bump erasing exfoliating scrub from First Aid Beauty that comes highly recommended by tens of thousands of shoppers, one of whom even commented, "Best exfoliating product I have used."
17. A pair of butter-soft joggers you'll want to live in, and luckily, you pretty much can — dress them up with a chic sweater and heels or go casual with your favorite tee and sneakers.
18. A folding treadmill that's totally worth the investment. If you've been wanting a treadmill but don't have the space, this eliminates that problem (and excuse!) since it folds down for compact storage.
19. A Shark Tank-featured car seat gap cover if you're tired of constantly losing stuff to the abyss that is the car floor. This clever cover seals that annoying gap while looking super discreet.
20. A window bed for your feline friend to perch up on and keep an eye on the neighborhood. It attaches to a window using strong suction cups and has a removable cover that can easily be washed to keep your kitty's hammock nice and clean.
21. A shoe stretch spray if you're notorious for buying cute shoes that are anything but comfortable. This magical spray stretches them out and softens the material to help prevent painful blisters.
22. A weighted hoop for a childhood throwback that actually makes for a seriously amazing workout. If you hula hooped your way through middle school, this is the adult version — just as fun and a great way to get some exercise.
23. A pair of wireless earbuds with a wireless charging case that have gained 230,000+ (!!!) 5-star reviews, so you know they've gotta be good. If you're always losing yours and have sworn not to pay a fortune for the next pair you get, these popular under-$20 earbuds are the way to go.
24. A Goodful stackable lunch box so you can pack a salad without it conglomerating into a soggy mess by the time you get to the office. It has separate compartments for dressing and toppings, is leakproof, and has a ~handy~ carrying handle.
25. A duck nightlight that provides a soft glow and doubles as an adorable bedroom accessory. The dimmable light is touch-operated and has a flexible silicone design so you can lay the duck down, prop it up on a shelf, and even use its feet as a phone holder.
26. A 15-pack of shower steamers to make your bathroom smell as good as a luxury spa. Pop the tablet on the shower floor out of direct water stream and prepare to never want to turn the water off or move.
27. A two-pack of extra-soft flossing toothbrushes that'll make you feel like you just got a professional cleaning. The multi-layered bristles are firm yet soft and help break up nasty plaque while also "flossing" between teeth and along the gum line.
28. A color changing lipstick for that "your lips but better" look. It leaves a subtle shine and sheer pink tint, and is basically a custom lipstick thanks to the pH technology that adjusts to your skin for a personalized shade.
29. A memory foam sleeping pillow if you're sick and ~tired~ of waking up to daily aches and pains. You can add or remove fill to create the perfect density pillow whether you're a side, stomach, or back sleeper.
30. A towel warmer if you're already dreading the cold, dark mornings of winter. Treat yourself to this little luxury that'll make all the difference to your morning routine, and therefore your entire day.
31. A 32-piece magnetic construction set to inspire and entertain every creative little builder. It consists of colorful geometric shapes that have magnetic sides for endless fun for every 3+ year old (and yes, that includes 27-year-olds, too).
32. A jewelry cleaning stick that removes built-up grease, grime, and dirt and brings back the bling. Just twist the cap off the pen, brush the tip over the precious gemstone, and voila — clean and sparkly.
33. And speaking of jewelry, a set of six gold-tone hoop earrings you can mix and match for the ultimate ear party. Shoppers say the earrings don't bother sensitive ears and rave about how great the quality is for this steal of a price.
34. A four-pack of cooling towels to help you cool down after sweating your way through a spin class. The breathable microfiber towels instantly cool by absorbing surface sweat and lowering body heat, and also provide sun protection on hot days.
35. A memory foam seat cushion if you spend most of the work day hunched over a keyboard. Get this highly rated — as in, has 64K+ 5-star reviews — cushion that helps improve posture and provides some much needed pain relief.
36. A false lash effect mascara with 230,000+ perfect ratings. Yep, you heard that right. Tons of people say it's better than any high-end brand, and if you're looking for a mascara that volumizes and lengthens without costing an arm and a leg, this is it.
37. A weekender bag that's the perfect size for an overnight trip. It has multiple pockets, a luggage strap so you can attach it to a rolling suitcase, and even a vented shoe compartment so you don't arrive at the hotel only to find a stinky pair or heels as your only footwear option.
38. A portable mist stand you can use for just about anything, from cooling off on a hot day to keeping plants watered. It's easily portable, freestanding, and totally pliable so you can shape and angle it any way you want.
39. A kids' alarm clock you definitely need if you have a super early riser in your home. This little clock lights up to let them know when it's time to get up and has easy-to-use buttons toddlers can manage by themselves.
40. A drill brush attachment that scrubs away years' worth of dirt with minimal effort on your part. Save yourself the time and elbow grease, and get this handy tool that'll spruce up your abode in no time.
41. A shower hair catcher that's way cheaper than having to call a plumber to deal with a clogged drain. This Amazon fave attaches to any surface and traps hair just as easily as it releases it for a clean tub, shower, and drain.
42. A pair of solar lanterns to add a little curb appeal without having to install electrical wiring. The charming lights are the perfect way to illuminate a front door, and since they're solar powered, they automatically turn on and off without you having to do as much as flip a switch.
43. A crewneck bodysuit because if you haven't jumped on the bodysuit bandwagon yet, what are you waiting for?! Literally never have to tuck in your top again. You're welcome.
44. A drywall putty to fill the million holes you put in the wall while trying to hang that one mirror (million not even being an exaggeration). It's easy to use and dries fast for a quick DIY fix.
45. A pair of high-waisted leggings that feel like butter and come in some seriously cute prints. If you're always on the hunt for new leggings — because how could you ever have enough — these reviewer-favorites are worth buying.
46. A velvet lip stain because the right lip color has the power to transform a whole outfit, not to mention your entire day. Feeling bold? Go with coral red. Going for a natural look? You're gonna want apricot peach.
47. A mini belt bag if you're tired of lugging around a giant tote when all you ever actually need to carry is, like, four things that can totally fit inside this cute mini crossbody.
48. An ingrown hair oil that soothes skin and prevents unwanted razor burn and irritation. It's made with jojoba, grapeseed, tea tree, and copaiba oil to give your skin the giant boost of moisture that it needs.
49. A memory foam travel pillow because there's nothing worse than spending an eight-hour flight in a cycle of dozing off and catching your neck as it falls on the person next to you. This $25 investment will save yourself the discomfort and the embarrassment.
50. A set of fine tip pens that every stationery lover needs in their life. The pens come in an all-black set as well as a rainbow-colored one, which anyone who likes to color-code their daily agenda will seriously appreciate.
51. A rope light for a funky piece of wall decor everyone's gonna ask you about. You can turn the smart light into any design you want, then control it through an app to sync it to your music, change up the colors, and turn it on and off.
52. A cotton throw blanket to cozy up your bedroom for the colder months. The muslin cloth is ridiculously soft and adds a nice textural element, plus it'll keep you warm and toasty when the temps begin to drop.
53. A Burn After Writing book everyone who likes to journal needs. It's a fun and introspective twist on a regular journal, and also makes a great little gift if you're already thinking about the holidays.
